High school sports roundup: Orange County football team remains unbeaten

Brody Foran had two interceptions, including one returned for the game-opening score, as the Orange County football team earned a Jefferson District win over visiting Charlottesville on Friday night.

Bryant Chiles finished with 133 yards rushing on 11 carries and Christian Simpson accounted for two scores on the ground for the Hornets (3-0 overall, 1-0 district).

Jeremiah Wharton completed just 5 of 14 passes, but threw a pair of touchdowns to JaePharoah Carpenter and Dwayne Wells, respectively.

Orange hosts Harrisonburg on Friday.

FOOTBALL

CULPEPER COUNTY 20, FAUQUIER 19

The visiting Blue Devils topped the Falcons in a nailbiter to pick up their first victory of the season.

Culpeper (1-2) hosts Liberty (Bealeton) on Friday.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

GOLF

CULPEPER COUNTY 175, CAROLINE 199

Matthew Amos earned medalist honors with a 41 to help the visiting Blue Devils score a Battlefield District win over the Cavaliers at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club.

Brett Richardson (43), Nate Amos (45) and Tommy Stallings (46) also turned in strong performances for Culpeper, which has won six matches in a row.

The Blue Devils will return to action with a nondistrict tilt against Warren County at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club on Tuesday.

Culpeper (175): Matthew Amos 41, Brett Richardson 43, Nathan Amos 45, Tommy Stallings 46.

Caroline (199): Jerry Ramos 48, Tavaris Parker 49, Chayce Gustard 50, Diego Ramos 52.

FIELD HOCKEY

CULPEPER COUNTY 2, SPOTSYLVANIA 1

Olivia Greene and Kourtney Pillow each scored goals in the Blue Devils' Battlefield District road victory over the Knights.

Culpeper hosts Courtland on Monday.

JAMES MONROE 11, EASTERN VIEW 0

Sarah Rigual had four goals and two assists, and Kelsey Reviello totaled three goals and three assists to help visiting James Monroe cruise to a Battlefield District win.

Claire DuMont added three goals, and Sally Beringer had a goal and an assist for the Yellow Jackets.

Goalie Alivia Loveless registered 30 saves for Eastern View (1-3, 1-2), which visits Spotsylvania on Tuesday.