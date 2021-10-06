High school sports roundup: Ramsey's hat trick propels Blue Devils past Knights

Joy Ramsey scored four goals as the Culpeper County field hockey team blanked visiting Spotsylvania 6-0 in a Battlefield District game at Broman Field Tuesday night.

The senior wasted no time notching her hat trick, tallying the Blue Devils' first three goals of the night to buoy them to a 3-0 halftime lead.

Culpeper (7-4, 6-4), which has won three games in a row, will travel to Fredericksburg's Maury Stadium to face James Monroe on Thursday.

JAMES MONROE 5, EASTERN VIEW 1

Kelsey Reviello’s two goals and one assist helped the Yellow Jackets top the host Cyclones Tuesday afternoon.

Celie Constantine added a goal and an assist for JM, while Lillian Hutcherson and Grace Maynard each found the back of the net once.

Miller Haught scored Eastern View's lone goal off an assist by Mia Hutchinson.

Cyclones goalie Alicia Loveless registered seven saves.

Eastern View (5-4, 3-4) will return to action with a road contest at Spotsylvania on Thursday.

GOLF

REGION 3B TOURNAMENT AT MATTAPONI SPRINGS