High school sports roundup: Terrell runs wild again as Culpeper County tops Liberty

Malachi Terrell rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries to propel the Culpeper County football team to a 12-6 nondistrict victory over host Liberty (Bealeton) Friday night.

Terrell’s 5-yard scoring run gave the Blue Devils a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter. His second TD, which covered 21 yards and snapped a 6-6 tie early in the fourth period, gave CCHS (2-2) the advantage for good.

Friday’s game was the second one in a row where Terrell eclipsed the 200-yard mark. He amassed 234 in last week’s 27-7 win over Fauquier.

Terrell has now rushed for 687 yards and seven TDs through just four contests this season.

Culpeper will host Caroline next Friday in a Battlefield District matchup. Liberty (0-3) has a bye that night, but will return to action when it welcomes Fauquier County rival Kettle Run for a Class 4 Northwestern District contest on Oct. 1.

HARRISONBURG 25, ORANGE COUNTY 20

Kris Waller caught a 15-yard TD pass from Keenan Glago with five minutes to play to help host Harrisonburg hand Orange its first loss of the season.

The Blue Streaks (2-2) also got 147 yards rushing and a score on 22 carries from Aaron McAfee Jr.