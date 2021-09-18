High school sports roundup: Terrell runs wild again as Culpeper County tops Liberty

Malachi Terrell rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries to propel the Culpeper County football team to a 12-6 nondistrict victory over host Liberty (Bealeton) Friday night.
Terrell’s 5-yard scoring run gave the Blue Devils a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter. His second TD, which covered 21 yards and snapped a 6-6 tie early in the fourth period, gave CCHS (2-2) the advantage for good.
Friday’s game was the second one in a row where Terrell eclipsed the 200-yard mark. He amassed 234 in last week’s 27-7 win over Fauquier.
Terrell has now rushed for 687 yards and seven TDs through just four contests this season.
Culpeper will host Caroline next Friday in a Battlefield District matchup. Liberty (0-3) has a bye that night, but will return to action when it welcomes Fauquier County rival Kettle Run for a Class 4 Northwestern District contest on Oct. 1.
HARRISONBURG 25, ORANGE COUNTY 20
Kris Waller caught a 15-yard TD pass from Keenan Glago with five minutes to play to help host Harrisonburg hand Orange its first loss of the season.
The Blue Streaks (2-2) also got 147 yards rushing and a score on 22 carries from Aaron McAfee Jr.
Hornets quarterback Paul Poirier accounted for 218 total yards and tossed three TDs, two to Sheldon Robinson, who finished with six receptions for 121 yards.
Orange (3-1) has a bye next week.
LOUISA COUNTY 33, FLUVANNA COUNTY 0
Austin Talley rushed for 144 yards and a score to help Louisa cruise to a Jefferson District win over visiting Fluvanna.
Jordan Smith added a 31-yard TD run and hauled in a 78-yard scoring strike from Landon Wilson for the Lions (3-1 overall, 1-0 district). Wilson had a big night as well, running for 104 yards and a TD and passing for 107 yards.
Louisa will host Charlottesville next Friday.
Other area football scores from FridayFAUQUIER 20, WARREN COUNTY 0
KETTLE RUN 41, RIVERSIDE 21
Thursday’s late resultsGolfTRI-MATCH AT COUNTRY CLUB OF CULPEPER
The Eastern View golf team topped Culpeper and Spotsylvania in a Battlefield District tri-match at the Country Club of Culpeper on Thursday afternoon.
The Cyclones swept the top five individual spots in their match with Spotsylvania, winning 160-182. Irish Leonardo and Robert Scott each shot a 39 to tie for first place, while Jason Mills and Peter Scott finished deadlocked for third at a 41 apiece and Bryce Robinson carded a 44 to notch fifth.
Wyatt Brown was the Knights’ top performer, shooting a 44 to tie Robinson for fifth.
Robert Scott (39) and Peter Scott (40) came in second and third, respectively, in EVHS’ 168-178 victory over CCHS.
Gaige Robson also turned in a solid effort for the Cyclones (9-0), notching fifth place with a 42.
The Blue Devils’ Nathan Amos took medalist honors, shooting a season-best 35. It marked the eighth time in 12 matches this season that Amos has finished atop the heap.
Colton Metzgar also turned in his best round of the year for CCHS, finishing with a 40 to tie for third.
Eastern View and Culpeper will both return to action on Tuesday morning, when they participate in the Battlefield District tournament at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove.