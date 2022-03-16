High school tennis: Blue Devil girls open with win over Orange

The Culpeper girls tennis team proved it was ready for the new campaign, posting a 6-3 season-opening victory over Orange County Tuesday afternoon.

The host Blue Devils picked up four wins in singles play and two wins in doubles.

“Overall, everyone played well in our first match of the season,” Culpeper head coach Katie McWilliams said. “We are pretty strong when all of my top six are playing.”

The Blue Devils’ top two players, Costy Cuman and Lauren Bates, were successful in both singles and doubles competition.

No. 1 seed Cuman defeated the Hornets’ Bree Squiers 8-1, while second-seeded Bates picked up an 8-0 victory over Olivia Sciabbarrasi. The pair then teamed up to earn an 8-1 win over Squiers and Sciabbarrasi at No. 1 doubles.

“Costy and Lauren dominated at singles as well as doubles,” McWilliams said of the duo’s efforts.

Ashley Lauritzen and Ally Williams formed another formidable duo for Culpeper.

Third-seeded Lauritzen won her singles match 8-1 over Kayla Crawford, and No. 4 seed Williams notched an 8-3 victory over Mattie Carter. At No. 2 doubles, the pair won 8-1.

“Ally Williams played a long, tough singles match against an opponent who had a similar game,” McWilliams said.

Orange’s three wins came courtesy of Carrie Kestner and Katie Shipp.

Kestner defeated Riley Amos 8-3 at No. 5 singles, while Shipp took down Giulia Pontisori 8-1 in the sixth spot. The pair then earned a 9-7 victory over Amos and Shipp at No. 3 doubles.

The two squads will meet at Orange next Tuesday for the Blue Devils’ next match.