High school tennis preview capsules

As the high school tennis season begins this week, Eastern View is looking to build on last year’s trip to the Region 4B finals, while Culpeper is building for the future.

Preview capsules for all eight Battlefield District schools are below.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coaches: Boys—Archie Roberts; Girls—Janelle Brooks.

Outlook: Four of the girls’ top six singles players will be making their varsity débuts.

CHANCELLOR

Coaches: Boys—Kevin Linza; Girls—Kailyn Bruno.

Last season: Boys 5–4; Girls 5–4.

Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Silas Lacey, Sr. Evan Gaulard. Girls—Sr. Rachel Margelos, Sr. Lea Perez.

Top newcomers: Boys—So. Joshua Young. Girls—Sr. Ziyao Jing, Jr. Dallas McGurl.

Outlook: Young may crack the top three singles ladder on the boys side. Margelos and Perez return as the girls’ top two seeds.

COURTLAND

Coaches: Boys—Alicia Knowles; Girls—Jimmie Williams.

Last season: Boys 7–4; Girls 8–3 (Both Region 4B semifinalsts).

Top returnees: Boys—Ethan Furr. Girls—Sr. Mac Watkins, Sr. Madison Shea, Jr. Natalie Holt, So. Adele Granger, So. Meredith Stapleton.

Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Drew Sherwood, Fr. Molly Buckingham.

Outlook: The girls have a solid nucleus of returnees. The boys have a new coach and lots of new faces.

CULPEPER

Coaches: Boys—Zack Sprunger; Girls—Katie McWilliams.

Last season: Boys 0–9.

Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Gavin Seely, Jr. Eli Harrington. Girls—Sr. Lauren Bates, Sr. Costy Cuman.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Hudson Luke, 8th-graders Kayden Lawston, Blake Shaffer and Landon Stewart.

Outlook: Cuman, an exchange student from Italy, joins Bates to form a strong No. 1 doubles team. The boys are young and rebuilding.

EASTERN VIEW

Coaches: Boys—Preston Will; Girls—Travis Cleaver.

Last season: Boys 10–1 (Region 4B finalists).

Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Bryce Johnson, So. Julius Ferlazzo.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Josh Shrader, Fr. Noah Ferlazzo.

Outlook: Led by Johnson, the boys’ top six players return from a squad that reached the Region 4B final.

JAMES MONROE

Coaches: Boys—Marshall Wood; Girls—Robyn Castles.

Last season: Boys did not play.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Connor Franklin, So. Palmer Van Zandt, So. Miles Landeck.

Outlook: The boys are starting almost from scratch but have some promising youngsters.

KING GEORGE

Coaches: Boys—Greg Sprow; Girls—Jill Wine.

Top returnees: Girls—Sr. Terry Scaife, Jr. Maria Poley, Jr. Ciara Graves.

Top newcomers: Girls—Sr. Kiersten Hannah, Jr. Kaitlyn Dameron, Fr. Mia Cintron, Fr. Haven Flanagan.

Outlook: The girls will look to Scaife, who has been in the program since the eighth grade.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coaches: Boys—Bernie Spieker; Girls—Lori Kissell.

Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Drew DeFillippo, So. Jordan Low. Girls—Sr. Emmy Harold, Jr. Kayleigh Nelson, Sr. Sandy Medley, Jr. Sidney Wright, Jr. Abby Rose.

Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Ben Lambert, Fr. Tyler Baker, So. Satchel Bowling. Girls—Jr. Leann Joli Kari, Jr. Kyrstin Frederberger, So. Emelia Mabie.

Outlook: The boys don’t have a senior among their top five but have talent. The girls have plenty of experience to greet their new coach.