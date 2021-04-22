High school tennis previews

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coaches: Boys-Archie Roberts; Girls-Janelle Brooks.
Top players: Girls-Sr. Lydia Tillapaugh, Hanna Pettigrew, Marela Luciano.
Outlook: Tillapaugh returns to lead the girls team after playing No. 1 singles as a sophomore.
CHANCELLOR
Coaches: Boys-Kevin Linza; Girls-Marla Aste.
Top players: Boys-Jr. Jason Ransom, Jr. Silas Lacey, Jr. Evan Gaulard. Girls-Jr. Lea Perez, Jr. Rachel Margelos, Sr. Gillian Salsberry, So. Kailana Reed, So. Erika Arroyo.
Outlook: Perez and Salisberry give the girls two three-year varsity players. Without a senior, the Chargers’ top four returning boys players are juniors.
COURTLAND
Coaches: Boys-Matt Malobicky; Girls-Jimmie Williams.
Top players: Boys-Sr. Matt Leonard. Girls-Jr. Abbey Flowers, J. Mac Watkins, So. Natalie Holt, Fr. Meredith Stapleton, Fr. Adele Granger.
Outlook: Leonard returns to lead the boys after playing No. 1 singles as a sophomore. The girls will rely on youth.
EASTERN VIEW
Coaches: Boys-Preston Will; Girls-Alex Curnow.
Top players: Boys-Jr. Bryce Johnson, Jr. Joey Galvin, Jr. Zach Lennox, Fr. Julius Ferlazzo, Fr. Morgan Kidd, Fr. Jack Fincher, So. Jason Manne. Girls-So. Miranda McCoy, So. Eliie Castro, Jr. Ainsley Ayers.
Outlook: Sophomores McCoy and Castro should make the Cyclone girls formidable at the top in singles and doubles. The boys have no seniors but plenty of depth and balance.
KING GEORGE
Coaches: Boys-Greg Sprow; Girls-Bob Coffin.
Top players: Boys-Max Freitag, Lucas Umberger. Girls-Lauren Wentzel.
Outlook: Both programs are starting essentially from scratch with new coaches and relatively new lineups.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coaches: Boys-Mark Fontana; Girls-Rachel Hicks.
Top players: Boys-So. Drew DiFillipo, So. Jordan Low, So. Luke Wahlquist. Girls-So. Sidney Wright, Sr. Melia Smith, Jr. Emmy Lou Harold.
Outlook: Wright, a sophomore with plenty of experience, make take over the No. 1 seed for the girls. The boys’ lineup will be dominated by sophomores.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Greg Palmer
Top players: Girls-Abbie Hopkins, Sarah Schulte.
Outlook: Both squads—especially the boys—will be young and inexperienced.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: Boys-Zack Springer; Girls-Katie McWilliams.
Top players: Boys-So. Elijah Harrington; Jr. Colton Metzger. Girls-Jr. Lauren Bates, Jr. Ashley Lauritzen.
Outlook: Bates won a playoff match as a freshman in 2019 and moves into the girls’ No. 1 singles spot. The boys have a new coach and will be in rebuilding mode.