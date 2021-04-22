High school tennis previews

EASTERN VIEW

Coaches: Boys-Preston Will; Girls-Alex Curnow.

Top players: Boys-Jr. Bryce Johnson, Jr. Joey Galvin, Jr. Zach Lennox, Fr. Julius Ferlazzo, Fr. Morgan Kidd, Fr. Jack Fincher, So. Jason Manne. Girls-So. Miranda McCoy, So. Eliie Castro, Jr. Ainsley Ayers.

Outlook: Sophomores McCoy and Castro should make the Cyclone girls formidable at the top in singles and doubles. The boys have no seniors but plenty of depth and balance.

KING GEORGE

Coaches: Boys-Greg Sprow; Girls-Bob Coffin.

Top players: Boys-Max Freitag, Lucas Umberger. Girls-Lauren Wentzel.

Outlook: Both programs are starting essentially from scratch with new coaches and relatively new lineups.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coaches: Boys-Mark Fontana; Girls-Rachel Hicks.

Top players: Boys-So. Drew DiFillipo, So. Jordan Low, So. Luke Wahlquist. Girls-So. Sidney Wright, Sr. Melia Smith, Jr. Emmy Lou Harold.