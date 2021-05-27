High school track: Culpeper's Damewood ready to make the leap to Christopher Newport

When Mark Dennis talks about Grace Damewood’s identity as a student-athlete, he isn’t afraid to use all the old clichés.

Hard work and determination pays off; a positive attitude will carry you a long way; they do everything we ask of them as coaches without giving it a second thought. Those, among other sayings, have been used (and overused) by taskmasters for as long as anyone can remember.

But Dennis, Culpeper High School’s longtime track and field coach, applies those maxims when describing Damewood because her high school career has revolved around them.

“Grace is an example of how hard work and determination can get you to where you want to be,” Dennis said. “The right mindset and drive can push you to places you never thought you could get, and she has all of those things.”

Damewood’s relentless approach to her craft has landed her the opportunity to continue her career at Christopher Newport University this fall.

“I can’t wait to get there,” Damewood said of CNU, which is located in Newport News. “There are endless opportunities there, both athletically and academically, so I’m thrilled to be going.”