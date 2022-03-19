High school track preview capsules

Sisters Evelyn, Claire and Holly Anderson led the Eastern View girls track team to the Battlefield District championship during the winter season, and they have their sights set on repeating that feat this spring. Meanwhile, Culpeper standouts Theresa Breckley, Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero and Dequan Thompson will look to follow-up on strong performances at the Class 3 state meet during the winter campaign.

Previews for all eight Battlefield District schools are below.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Sansberry Harvey

Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Anton Jones (distance), Jr. Dominic (distance), Sr. Sean Kenny (distance), Jr, Elijah Kessler (distance), Jr. Zachery Frost (distance). Girls—Jr. Jaidyn Ferguson (sprints, jumps), So. Danica Sale (distance), So. Layanna Haynes (throws, hurdles).

Top newcomers: Boys—Sr. Isaiah Reid (sprints), Fr. Vladimir Joacin (throws), Fr. Cameron Johnson (sprints, jumps), Fr. Christian Hosford (sprints), Fr. James Leitch (sprints), Fr. Dylan Rice (jumps), Fr. Treshuan Williams (distance), Fr. Ta’Shaun Griffiths (distance), Sr. Delano Williams (sprints), Sr. Christian Baskins (hurdles). Girls—Fr. Angel Foderingham (throws), So. Heaven Foderingham (throws), Fr. Nyle Jones (sprints), Fr. Nina Torres (sprints), Fr. Melei Turner (hurdles), So. Olivia Power (sprints), Fr. Teagan Allen (distance), Fr. Camiya Robinson (distance), Fr. Ava Walton (distance), Fr. Saniya Jones (jumps), Fr. Taniyah Goodall (sprints).

Outlook: The Cavaliers have plenty of young talent joining several returning state qualifiers.

CHANCELLOR

Coaches: Travon Lucas and Dionne Cheeks

Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Jaquan Johnson (sprints), Sr. Tyler Evans (distance), Jr. Alexander Blair (distance), Sr. Brycen Edwards (throws, sprints), Jr. Keegan O’Gorman (middle distance). Girls—Jr. Isabella Murelli (sprints), Jr. Paris Johnson (sprints).

Top newcomers: Boys—So. Wyatt Jimenez (distance), Sr. Ryan Kwon (distance), So. Jaime Lewchin (throws), Fr. Deion Berry (throws). Girls—Sr. Rebecca Schoenberger (sistance), Jr. Kenya Lawson (throws), Fr. Jordan Ridley (sprints).

Outlook: The Chargers’ new coaches have a well-rounded team with several standouts.

COURTLAND

Coach: Scott Miller

Last season: Boys second, girls fourth in Region 4B.

Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Kwame Whitaker (sprints, jumps), Sr. Josiah Hrcka (throws), Jr. Kamari Jackson, Sr. Gabel Lantz (middle distance), So. Amir Mateo (sprints), Jr. Brendan Nave (distance), Jr. Christian Reid (distance). Girls—Sr. Madelyn Miller (jumps, hurdles), Jr. Jennifer Koumanji (sprints), Jr. Lily Wadas (sprints), Sr. Me’Kaila Baker (throws), So. Michelle Pendleton (throws), Jr. Sarah Hoburg (distance).

Top newcomers: Sylvia Hardy, Christian Funches, Francis Roberts, Colin Ryan, Regan Halpin Sarai Smith, Chanan Mathis, Lai’Ani Barbour, Juliana Yaafi, Kilan Perry, Sohaila Nassari, Paige Stevens.

Outlook: The Cougars have 93 athletes and should score in multiple events, thanks to 14 winter state meet qualifiers.

CULPEPER

Coach: Mark Dennis

Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Dequan Thompson (jumps), Sr. Cole Rozwadowski (middle distance), So. Bennett Sutherland (sprints, jumps), Jr. Malachi Terrel (sprints, throws). Girls—Sr. Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero (jumps, sprints), Sr. Sidnee Addo (sprints), Sr. Valentina Lemus (middle distance), So. Carley Layden (sprints, jumps), So. Theresa Breckley (throws), Sr. Ashley Lauritzen (throws).

Top newcomers: Boys—Jr. Gavin Burke (sprints, jumps, hurdles), So. Alijah Bank (throws).

Outlook: The Blue Devils boast several standouts, including Navarrete Guerrero, who placed in five events at the state indoor meet, and state runners-up Thompson and Breckley. The throws will be a strength for the girls.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Raymond Gee

Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Hunter Lutz (distance), So. Aiden Grimsley (sprints), Sr. Hunter Kurtz (weights). Girls—So. Tamirra Young (sprints), Sr. Hannah Werth (jumps), Sr. Kyla Gee (weights).

Top newcomers: Girls—Sr. Evelyn Anderson (jumps, middle distance), Fr. Claire Anderson (distance), Fr. Holly Anderson (distance); Fr. Summer Gee (weights). Boys—Brayden Walker (shot).

Outlook: The Anderson sisters sparked the Cyclone girls to the winter district title and plan to repeat that in the spring.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Greg Greven

Last season: Girls second in Class 3 state meet.

Top returnees: Boys—Jr. Bryan Dudley (jumps, sprints), Sr. Portius Willis (sprints), Sr. Jack Greven (middle distance), Jr. Jason Stinchcomb (middle distance), Kamron Wolkens (middle distance), Sr. isaiah Lawson (throws), Christian Hamm (throws), Christian Scott (throws). Girls—Sr. Isabelle Whitman (distance), Sr. Sydney Wynn (middle distance), So. Logan Conner (sprints, jumps).

Top newcomers: Boys—So. Peyton Darby (sprints), Jr. Keshaun Wallace (sprints), Jr. Kamari Catlett (sprints), So. Marquise Thornley (sprints), Fr. Jayden Bumbrey (sprints), Christian Young (throws) Girls—Fr. Alice Weber, Fr. Navi Kawesi-Mukooza, Fr. Destiny Scruggs (sprints, jumps).

Outlook: After placing in the indoor state meet, Dudley and Wynn look for more honors this spring. The boys are deep in the sprints, relays and throws.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Paul Koepfinger

Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Gary Lane (jumps), Sr. Alex Dachos (middle distance), Sr. DeShawn Clark (sprints), So. Chanz Wiggins (sprints), Jr. Mauricio Blanco (sprints). Girls—Sr. Kellie Williams (middle distance), Caitlyn Wingeart (distance), Anijah James (hurdles, sprints), SaNijah Houston (sprints).

Top newcomers: Boys—So. Roget Walker (sprints, jumps). Girls—Leah Vance (middle distance), Samantha Jones (middle distance).

Outlook: The Foxes have quantity and quality, as Lane, Dachos and James all have all-state honors to their credit. The boys relays should also be strong.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Charles Sayers

Top returnees: Boys—Sr. Jalen Tolson (hurdles, jumps), Sr. Jon Collins (jumps, hurdles), So. Min Lee (middle distance), So. Alip Nury (middle distance, jumps), Jr. Jin Lee (distance), Jr. Cameron Galliot (throws). Girls—Jr. Savannah Hinson (hurdles), Jr. Aiden Romasser (middle distance), Jr. Angela Coleman (jumps).

Top newcomers: Boys—Monte McMorris (throws), Antonio Harris (throws), Jr. Liam Wahlquist (middle distance). Girls—Fr. Jordanne Donnfack (middle distance), Fr. Allison Nelson (distance).

Outlook: Defending state champion Collins leads a strong crew of jumpers, and the Knights should be deep in the relays as well.