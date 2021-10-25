High school volleyball: Eastern View sweeps Caroline, awaits regional fate

Seone Goode was pleased with how the Eastern View volleyball team played in its regular-season finale, but certain the Cyclones hadn't played anywhere near their best game just yet.

She just hopes they'll get the chance to.

Eastern View (6-13 overall, 5-9 Battlefield District) swept visiting Caroline 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 on Monday night, wrapping up one of the most successful campaigns in program history.

Now, the Cyclones must wait to discover their playoff fate. Entering Monday, they were No. 13 in the Region 4B power-point standings, needing to move up just one spot in order to crack the 12-team postseason bracket.

A handful of other squads across the region have yet to conclude their regular-season slates, so EVHS will be waiting with bated breath in the coming days to see how things play out.

The Region 4B tournament begins on Nov. 1.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We're very excited about our chance at [making] regionals," Goode said. "This team has really come a long way. If you saw us at the beginning of the season and then watched tonight, you'd think it was a totally different team if you didn't know any better."

Goode would be as qualified as anyone to judge the Cyclones' progress.