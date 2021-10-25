High school volleyball: Eastern View sweeps Caroline, awaits regional fate

Seone Goode was pleased with how the Eastern View volleyball team played in its regular-season finale, but certain the Cyclones hadn't played anywhere near their best game just yet.
She just hopes they'll get the chance to.
Eastern View (6-13 overall, 5-9 Battlefield District) swept visiting Caroline 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 on Monday night, wrapping up one of the most successful campaigns in program history.
Now, the Cyclones must wait to discover their playoff fate. Entering Monday, they were No. 13 in the Region 4B power-point standings, needing to move up just one spot in order to crack the 12-team postseason bracket.
A handful of other squads across the region have yet to conclude their regular-season slates, so EVHS will be waiting with bated breath in the coming days to see how things play out.
The Region 4B tournament begins on Nov. 1.
"We're very excited about our chance at [making] regionals," Goode said. "This team has really come a long way. If you saw us at the beginning of the season and then watched tonight, you'd think it was a totally different team if you didn't know any better."
Goode would be as qualified as anyone to judge the Cyclones' progress.
Hired in 2020 by now-retired EVHS athletic director Mark Settle, the Riverbend High and Shepherd (W.Va.) University product took over a program that had gone winless in 2019. She guided the Cyclones to two victories during her first year at the helm, and now they've tripled that number in her second season.
Perhaps the most remarkable thing about what EVHS has accomplished this fall is that the Cyclones have done it with just two seniors—Ainsley Ayers and Jocelyn Perry—on their roster.
"They've all worked so hard, and their skills have improved so much to the point where the skill level that they used to play at has now become what we would consider an off night," Goode remarked.
Ayers and Perry both played well in what was likely the last home game of their respective careers on Monday. Ayers recorded three kills and two aces, while Perry contributed 15 digs and a pair of kills.
The two seniors also got plenty of help from the underclassmen. Juniors Miranda McCoy and Emma Comer each finished with five aces, and McCoy added three kills to her line as well. Sophomore Lilly Burg chipped in four kills of her own.
"Each of the underclassmen truly wanted to win for our two graduating seniors tonight," Goode said. "They're a tight-knit group that really cares about one another."