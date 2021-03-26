High school volleyball: First-year coach Goode trying to build Cyclones' program

Seone Goode knew what she was getting into when she accepted the vacant head coaching position for Eastern View’s volleyball team last fall.
In an athletic program that's known tremendous success since the school first opened its doors in 2008, the Cyclones' volleyball squad has been a glaring outlier. While other sports such as field hockey, football, boys and girls basketball, baseball and wrestling have consistently excelled at the district, regional and (occasionally) state levels, volleyball has remained a doormat. It's the only sport in Eastern View history that's never posted a winning season, and that won't change this year either, as the Cyclones are off to a 2-7 start.
The state of the volleyball program is such that Mark Settle, the only athletic director Eastern View has ever had, can't even recall off the top of his head exactly how many different head coaches the Cyclones have had. He does recall that none of them have lasted for more than two seasons though.
"It's tough to build anything when you lack stability at the top," Settle said. "We've made some good hires over the years in my opinion, but for one reason or another they haven't panned out."
Enter Goode, a 2016 Riverbend High School graduate who played in 112 matches for Shepherd (W.Va.) University over the past four years, making 64 starts. She was an all-conference performer while at Riverbend, lettering in volleyball, basketball and soccer.
"I feel like [Goode] checks a lot of the boxes in terms of what we're looking for in a head coach," Settle said. "She's excelled at both the high school and college levels, and she's got the sport in her blood."
The latter of Settle's remarks is alluding to the fact that Goode's mother, Rachael Bentley-Goode, has been coaching volleyball for many years. She is also the current head coach at one of Eastern View's Battlefield District rivals, Spotsylvania.
Seone Goode said the biggest thing she's learned from her mother, as well as her own experiences on the court over the years, is how important it is to maintain a positive mindset regardless of the situation.
"I've been preaching to the girls since the start of practice last month that mindset and mental toughness is critical," she said. "We've been working on that and staying in the moment, and I feel like it's starting to pay dividends for us."
After starting off the 2021 campaign 0-7, the Cyclones served up a pair of wins over Caroline and James Monroe earlier this week. The victory over Caroline, which came Tuesday night, was Eastern View's first triumph since 2018.
"Even in the last match or two prior to our first win, you could tell the difference just in the girls' energy level," Goode said. "There were points where if I hadn't known the score, I would've thought we were winning just based on the energy and effort they were showing."
The Cyclones rode the momentum from their watershed victory into Thursday's matchup with JM, downing the Yellow Jackets in straight sets, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21.
"We're still early in the process, but I'm extraordinarily proud of them for how far they've come already," Goode added. "I'm so excited that we've made it to where we are now, and for what the future holds."
