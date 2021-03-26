High school volleyball: First-year coach Goode trying to build Cyclones' program

"I feel like [Goode] checks a lot of the boxes in terms of what we're looking for in a head coach," Settle said. "She's excelled at both the high school and college levels, and she's got the sport in her blood."

The latter of Settle's remarks is alluding to the fact that Goode's mother, Rachael Bentley-Goode, has been coaching volleyball for many years. She is also the current head coach at one of Eastern View's Battlefield District rivals, Spotsylvania.

Seone Goode said the biggest thing she's learned from her mother, as well as her own experiences on the court over the years, is how important it is to maintain a positive mindset regardless of the situation.

"I've been preaching to the girls since the start of practice last month that mindset and mental toughness is critical," she said. "We've been working on that and staying in the moment, and I feel like it's starting to pay dividends for us."

After starting off the 2021 campaign 0-7, the Cyclones served up a pair of wins over Caroline and James Monroe earlier this week. The victory over Caroline, which came Tuesday night, was Eastern View's first triumph since 2018.