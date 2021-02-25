High school volleyball preview capsules

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Rod Crooks
Last season: 8-13 (3-7 district)
Top returnees: Sr. OH Lydia Tillapaugh, Sr. DS Jasmine Baker, Jr. S Holly Trout, Jr. OH Grace Shannon.
Outlook: Crooks, who built Chancellor into a state title contender, takes over a program with a solid nucleus and intentions on improving.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Bob Walsh
Last season: 13-11 (10-2 district)
Top returnees: Jr. OH Anna Anderson, Jr. Libero Rachel Margelos, Sr. OH Sierra Patterson, Jr. MB M’laya Ainsworth, Jr. DS Hunter Wright, Jr. MB Kendall Washington.
Top newcomers: Jr. DS Madi Stevenson, Jr. OH Destiny Summers, So. DS Erika Arroyo.
Outlook: Patterson is the Chargers’ only senior, but she is backed by a strong junior class featuring all-region picks Anderson and Margelos. Chancellor has designs on winning the district.
COURTLAND
Coach: Casey Cornell
Last season: 23-7-1 (11-1 district)
Top returnees: Sr. RS Emily Flamm, Sr. OH Olivia Haynes, Jr. OH Amanda Tripp.
Top newcomers: Sr. OH Sophia Wilson, Sr. RS Haleigh Mullikin.
Outlook: The 2019 Region 4B champions lost two key players (Macy Burnett and Alexa Walsh) to graduation, but remain one of the district favorites. Flamm was a second-team all-state pick and Haynes a first-team all-district choice as juniors.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Seone Goode
Last season: 0-18 (0-10 district)
Outlook: Goode takes over as coach and will try to build the Cyclones’ program. Her mother is the head coach at Spotsylvania.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Lou Wondree
Last season: 8-16-1 (3-7 district)
Top returnees: Jr. OH Imani McJunkin, Jr. DS Danelle Cloud, So. MH Kayana Cloud, So. OH Scarlett Allen, Sr. Libero Alyssa Johnson.
Top newcomers: Sr. S/MH Teagan Thompson, Jr. RS Zadasha Camacho, Jr. MH Kayana Spires.
Outlook: The Jackets return some experienced players and hope to get contributions from Thompson, who has endured two ACL tears.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Jill Wine
Last season: 15-15 (10-4 district)
Top returnees: Sr. Libero Lauren Wentzel, Sr. MB Gabby Mack, Sr. RS Jenah Deike, Sr. MB Jaylin Washington, So. MB Bri Ellis, So. OH Rebecca Heim, So. S Madison Carlisle.
Top newcomers: Jr. MB Dalu Aguolu, So. OH Abby Greenwood, Jr. DS Madison Herndon, Jr. RS Ella Indseth, Jr. S Ryleigh Lewis.
Outlook: Five starters graduated from last year’s team, but all-state choice Wentzel returns to keep the Foxes’ expectations high despite their youth.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Rachel Bentley-Goode
Last season: 14-9
Top returnees: So. OH Allison Newton, Sr. S Brooke Leonard, So. Libero Hannah Dildine.
Top newcomers: So. S Chloe Rose, Jr. OH Chloe Roark.
Outlook: Newton was a second-team all-district pick as a freshman, leading the Knights into the regional playoffs in their first year in Class 4. She leads a young team with eight sophomores.