High school volleyball preview capsules

Top returnees: Sr. RS Emily Flamm, Sr. OH Olivia Haynes, Jr. OH Amanda Tripp.

Top newcomers: Sr. OH Sophia Wilson, Sr. RS Haleigh Mullikin.

Outlook: The 2019 Region 4B champions lost two key players (Macy Burnett and Alexa Walsh) to graduation, but remain one of the district favorites. Flamm was a second-team all-state pick and Haynes a first-team all-district choice as juniors.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Seone Goode

Last season: 0-18 (0-10 district)

Outlook: Goode takes over as coach and will try to build the Cyclones’ program. Her mother is the head coach at Spotsylvania.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Lou Wondree

Last season: 8-16-1 (3-7 district)

Top returnees: Jr. OH Imani McJunkin, Jr. DS Danelle Cloud, So. MH Kayana Cloud, So. OH Scarlett Allen, Sr. Libero Alyssa Johnson.

Top newcomers: Sr. S/MH Teagan Thompson, Jr. RS Zadasha Camacho, Jr. MH Kayana Spires.