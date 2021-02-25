 Skip to main content
High school volleyball preview capsules
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Rod Crooks

Last season: 8-13 (3-7 district)

Top returnees: Sr. OH Lydia Tillapaugh, Sr. DS Jasmine Baker, Jr. S Holly Trout, Jr. OH Grace Shannon.

Outlook: Crooks, who built Chancellor into a state title contender, takes over a program with a solid nucleus and intentions on improving.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Bob Walsh

Last season: 13-11 (10-2 district)

Top returnees: Jr. OH Anna Anderson, Jr. Libero Rachel Margelos, Sr. OH Sierra Patterson, Jr. MB M’laya Ainsworth, Jr. DS Hunter Wright, Jr. MB Kendall Washington.

Top newcomers: Jr. DS Madi Stevenson, Jr. OH Destiny Summers, So. DS Erika Arroyo.

Outlook: Patterson is the Chargers’ only senior, but she is backed by a strong junior class featuring all-region picks Anderson and Margelos. Chancellor has designs on winning the district.

COURTLAND

Coach: Casey Cornell

Last season: 23-7-1 (11-1 district)

Top returnees: Sr. RS Emily Flamm, Sr. OH Olivia Haynes, Jr. OH Amanda Tripp.

Top newcomers: Sr. OH Sophia Wilson, Sr. RS Haleigh Mullikin.

Outlook: The 2019 Region 4B champions lost two key players (Macy Burnett and Alexa Walsh) to graduation, but remain one of the district favorites. Flamm was a second-team all-state pick and Haynes a first-team all-district choice as juniors.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Seone Goode

Last season: 0-18 (0-10 district)

Outlook: Goode takes over as coach and will try to build the Cyclones’ program. Her mother is the head coach at Spotsylvania.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Lou Wondree

Last season: 8-16-1 (3-7 district)

Top returnees: Jr. OH Imani McJunkin, Jr. DS Danelle Cloud, So. MH Kayana Cloud, So. OH Scarlett Allen, Sr. Libero Alyssa Johnson.

Top newcomers: Sr. S/MH Teagan Thompson, Jr. RS Zadasha Camacho, Jr. MH Kayana Spires.

Outlook: The Jackets return some experienced players and hope to get contributions from Thompson, who has endured two ACL tears.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Jill Wine

Last season: 15-15 (10-4 district)

Top returnees: Sr. Libero Lauren Wentzel, Sr. MB Gabby Mack, Sr. RS Jenah Deike, Sr. MB Jaylin Washington, So. MB Bri Ellis, So. OH Rebecca Heim, So. S Madison Carlisle.

Top newcomers: Jr. MB Dalu Aguolu, So. OH Abby Greenwood, Jr. DS Madison Herndon, Jr. RS Ella Indseth, Jr. S Ryleigh Lewis.

Outlook: Five starters graduated from last year’s team, but all-state choice Wentzel returns to keep the Foxes’ expectations high despite their youth.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Rachel Bentley-Goode

Last season: 14-9

Top returnees: So. OH Allison Newton, Sr. S Brooke Leonard, So. Libero Hannah Dildine.

Top newcomers: So. S Chloe Rose, Jr. OH Chloe Roark.

Outlook: Newton was a second-team all-district pick as a freshman, leading the Knights into the regional playoffs in their first year in Class 4. She leads a young team with eight sophomores.

