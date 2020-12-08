High school winter practice begins with hope and caution (copy)

Riverbend High School boys basketball coach Nat Jackson isn’t shying away from difficult conversations.
While Jackson considers himself optimistic, he’s also realistic with his players. Preparations for a unique season started on Monday; they can end at any point.
“Basketball, or sports in general, have sometimes felt like a right to us, like we know we’re going to play,” Jackson said. “This is helping us teach them that it’s a privilege.
“In life, you may do everything right. You may show up on time and walk into work one day and the boss says, ‘We’re laying off 200 people.’ That’s just what it is. We don’t run from it, we just use it to teach them.”
Formal winter sports practices began at Spotsylvania County’s five high schools on Monday—the first day permitted by the Virginia High School League since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March.
Schools in Caroline and Culpeper counties also began workouts Monday. Stafford County’s five high schools are slated to begin next Monday. The Fredericksburg School Board on Monday night gave James Monroe permission to begin basketball tryouts on Thursday and swimming and track practices Monday.
Other school districts in the state (most notably Richmond city and Alexandria County) have decided it’s too risky to hold winter sports seasons. On Monday, officials in Norfolk and Virginia Beach delayed the start of practices until Dec. 14.
The first competitions are tentatively scheduled for the week of Dec. 21, although JM will not play before Jan. 1.
Sixteen boys showed Monday up for varsity tryouts at Caroline High School. There were just 10 girls combined for the varsity and junior varsity programs, leaving athletic director Paul Heizer uncertain about a JV girls team for this shortened season.
The remainder of Caroline’s winter sports (swimming, track and field and wrestling) are scheduled to start workouts next Monday. That’s also when the county’s School Board will vote to decide if they can continue with their season, Chairwoman JoWanda Rollins-Fells said. Caroline Assistant Superintendent Herbert Monroe said the school division’s staff will recommend to the School Board to go forward with winter sports based on a daily check of data in Caroline County.
Monroe said since out-of-season conditioning began in August, the high school has had one basketball and one volleyball player test positive for COVID-19 after attending a family event. He said those student-athletes were quarantined and no further cases have erupted among sports teams.
Heizer told Caroline’s athletes that no matter what happens in the 14-game season, the school administration, including Principal Joshua Just, worked diligently to ensure they’d have an opportunity to play.
“The social, mental and physical benefit of sports is important,” Heizer said. “These kids have missed out on so much since March. We’re doing everything we can to try to allow them to have a season, whatever that looks like. It’s been tough on them, no question.”
Schools are following strict protocols.
At Caroline, basketball players entered through the back gymnasium doors. They have a Google doc sent to their e-mail with a questionnaire asking if they’ve had contact with or cared for someone diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 14 days.
The survey also asks if they’ve traveled outside the country or had contact with someone who has within a two-week period. Other questions include if they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 or experienced cold or flu-like symptoms in the past 14 days.
An athletic trainer takes their temperature as they enter and the athletes record the number in Google docs on their phone.
Riverbend’s Jackson is staggering tryouts, with the varsity team working out on Monday and Tuesday evenings and the freshman and junior varsity squads on Wednesday and Thursday. That should cut in half the number of players in the gym at any one time. Players will wait in their cars until the specified time, then enter the gym with masks on.
There won’t be any hanging around afterward to get up extra shots, as much as Jackson encouraged that practice in the past. Grab your mask, get your stuff, and get on your way.
At Riverbend, actual basketball instruction will take root more slowly than in past years. The Bears haven’t played 5-on-5 or even 2-on-2 since returning to the gym for offseason workouts in October.
“I can’t speak for anybody else, but we’re going to build it up,” Jackson said. “As we get comfortable, we’ll add in a second guy then we’ll add in a third guy, do it like that. It’s a different situation and we’ve never dealt with it really. But it’s not about the first day, it’s about trying to make it to the last day.”
If Spotsylvania County schools do make it to games later this month, they’ll take place in mostly empty gymnasiums. The county’s plan for winter sports doesn’t allow for spectators, a decision made partly to accommodate sideline cheer.
Jackson sees both positives and negatives with the barren bleachers. Communication between the benches and players on the court should be greatly improved, and players won’t be distracted by sights or sounds on the periphery. On the other hand, home-court advantage—especially in big games—won’t be a factor.
“I don’t know what this is going to look like,” Jackson said. “But the kids deserve this. They deserve an opportunity. Let’s try it. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. But at least they know we tried for them.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!