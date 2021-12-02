High school winter track preview capsules

Both Culpeper County and Eastern View enter the winter track season with high hopes.

The Blue Devil boys have several talented returnees, led by senior Dequan Thompson, who finished in the top seven in the high jump, triple jump and long jump at the Class 4 state meet last year. Thompson and fellow senior Cole Rozwadowski will pace the boys team.

Freshmen Coy Metzgar, R.J. Uribe, Griffin Tanner, Gavin Alvarado and Aden Turner are all newcomers that coach Mark Dennis expects to contribute.

The Culpeper girls return a ton of top performers from last season’s squad, including sophomore Teresa Breckley, who was the top freshman shot-putter in the state a year ago. Junior Isabella Hardaway, one of the state’s top distance runners, also returns, as do senior sprinters Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero and Sidnee Addo.

Over at Eastern View, the Cyclones have their largest team in head coach Ray Gee’s eight years at the helm. Senior Kyla Gee, the coach’s daughter, is one of the better shot-putters in the state. For the boys, junior distance runner Hunter Lutz and sophomore distance runner Max Clements are both standouts returnees.

The girls squad will also get a boost from newcomers Evelyn Anderson, Holly Anderson and Claire Anderson.