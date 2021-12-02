High school winter track preview capsules

Both Culpeper County and Eastern View enter the winter track season with high hopes.
The Blue Devil boys have several talented returnees, led by senior Dequan Thompson, who finished in the top seven in the high jump, triple jump and long jump at the Class 4 state meet last year. Thompson and fellow senior Cole Rozwadowski will pace the boys team.
Freshmen Coy Metzgar, R.J. Uribe, Griffin Tanner, Gavin Alvarado and Aden Turner are all newcomers that coach Mark Dennis expects to contribute.
The Culpeper girls return a ton of top performers from last season’s squad, including sophomore Teresa Breckley, who was the top freshman shot-putter in the state a year ago. Junior Isabella Hardaway, one of the state’s top distance runners, also returns, as do senior sprinters Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero and Sidnee Addo.
Over at Eastern View, the Cyclones have their largest team in head coach Ray Gee’s eight years at the helm. Senior Kyla Gee, the coach’s daughter, is one of the better shot-putters in the state. For the boys, junior distance runner Hunter Lutz and sophomore distance runner Max Clements are both standouts returnees.
The girls squad will also get a boost from newcomers Evelyn Anderson, Holly Anderson and Claire Anderson.
Preview capsules for the rest of the Battlefield District on page B2.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINECoach: Sansberry Harvey
Last season: No district meet
Top returners: Girls—Jr. Jadiyn Ferguson (multiple events), So. Layanna Hayes (multiple events), Danica Sales (middle distance). Boys—Jr. Anton Jones (middle distance), Jr. Tanner Brown (shot put, middle distance).
Top newcomers: Girls—So. Olivia Power (jumps, sprints), Audrey Edwards (jumps, sprints), Razane Ray (jumps, sprints), Fr. Kaitlyn Klock (distance), Fr. Nyla Jones (sprints, jumps), Fr. Gracely Edwards (sprints, jumps), Fr. Rylee Chinault (sprints, jumps), Fr. Jada Bolden (sprints, jumps), Fr. Angel Federingham (shot put), Fr. Melei Turner (shot put), Fr. Kari Black (shot put). Boys—Sr. Gregory Johnson (springs, jumps), So. Dantaye White (sprints, jumps), So. Gavin Davis (sprints, jumps), So. Ta’Shuan Griffith (multiple events), Fr. Baylor Storke, Fr. Treshaun Williams, Fr. Dylan Rice, Fr. James Leitch, Fr. Vladmir Joacin, Fr. Gabriel Hoil.
Outlook: Both teams are full of young, enthusiastic athletes that are eager to learn, but as a whole staying focused will be the key. They are a hard-working group that’s eager to finish what they start according to Harvey.
CHANCELLORCoach: Sylvia Williams
Last season: No district meet
Top returners: Girls—Jr. Issabella Marulli (sprints), Sr. Eyna Cea-Lavin (district). Boys—Jr. Alexander Blair (jumps), Jr. Nathan Carter (sprints).
Top newcomers: Girls—Jr. Annika Skjoldal (sprints). Boys—Jr. Ethan Grizzle (middle distance).
Outlook: Returning all-state performers Marulli and Blair lead a senior-dominated team.
COURTLANDCoach: Shannon Crabtree
Last season: No district meet
Top returners: Girls—Sr. Maddy Miller (sprints, jumps), So. Lauren Castro (sprints/jumps), Jr. Sarah Hoburg (middle distance), So. Paige Stewart (distance), Jr. Alexa Hewson (distance). Boys—Sr. Josiah Hrcka (shot put), Jr. Kwame Whitaker (sprints, jumps), Jr. Christian Reid (distance), Jr. Justin Ford (sprints), Jr. Brandan Nave (distance), Sr. Brandon Walsh (shot put).
Top newcomers: Girls—So. Michelle Pendleton (shot), Fr. Reagan Halpin (sprints). Boys—Jr. Kamari Jackson (sprints), Fr. Muhammad Ahmed (sprints), So. Amir Mateo (sprints), So. Ishoon Patel (sprints).
Outlook: Despite losing two state champions to graduation, the Cougars have good numbers on both teams.
CULPEPER COUNTYCoach: Mark Dennis
Last season: Competed in Class 4 Northwestern District
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Dequan Thompson (jumps), Sr. Cole Rozwadowski (middle distance), So. Caleb Smith (distance). Girls—Sr. Kim Navarrete Guerrero (sprints), Sr. Taylor Daniels (hurdles), Sr. Sidnee Addo (sprints), Sr. Valentina Lemus (middle distance), So. Carlie Layden (jumps), So. Theresa Breckley (shot put), Jr. Isabella Hardaway (distance).
Top newcomers: Boys—Fr. Coy Metzger (sprints), Fr. Griffin Tanner (sprints), Fr. R.J. Uribe (sprints), Fr. Gavin Alvarado (sprints), Fr. Aden Turner (distance).
EASTERN VIEWCoach: Raymond Gee
Last season: No district meet
Top returners: Girls—Kyla Gee (shot put), Ramira Young (sprints), Takayla Blue (sprints). Boys—Hunter Lutz (distance), Max Clements (distance).
Top newcomers: Girls—Jr. Evelyn Anderson (distances, high jump), Fr. Holly Anderson, Fr. Claire Anderson.
JAMES MONROECoach: Greg Greven
Last season: No district meet
Top returners: Girls—Sr. Sydney Wynn (middle distance), Sr. Yasmin Deane (sprints). Boys—Sr. Portius Willis (sprints/jumps), Sr. Jack Greven (distance), So. Peyton Darby (sprints), Jr. Bryan Dudley (sprints/jumps), Jr. Jason Stinchcomb (distance). Sr. Daniel Curry (shot put).
Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Sol-Marie Bailey (sprints), Fr. Lili Greven (middle distance), Fr. Alivia Teri (sprints), Fr. Ariana Riddick-Allen (sprints). Boys—Fr. Akash Pal (sprints), Fr. Kamron Wolkens (middle distance), Fr. Conor Franklin (middle distance), Sr. Christian Hamm (shot/sprints), Sr. Jabes Roundtree (jumps), Fr. Palmer Van Zandt (middle distance).
Outlook: Youth is everywhere, but the Yellow Jackets have two proven performers in Wynn and Deane, who will seek individual titles and a repeat of last year’s state championship relay.
KING GEORGECoach: Paul Koepfinger
Last season: No district meet
Top returners: Boys—Gavin McCraw (middle distance), Jackson White (middle distance), Troy Spillman (pole vault), Adrian James (sprints), Roget Walker (sprints), Chanz Wiggins (sprints). Girls—Caitlyn Wingeart, Kellie Williams, Anna Kale, Riley Filkoski.
Top newcomers: Girls—Sa’Nijah Houston, Anijah James, Danae Lane.
Outlook: The Foxes return several athletes from three all-state relay teams and have a plethora of young depth.
SPOTSYLVANIACoach: Cheyenne Falls
Last season: No district meet
Top returners: Boys—Sr. Jon Collins (jumps), Sr. Min Lee (Middle distance). Girls—Sr. Alip Nury (jumps).
Top newcomers: Girls—Fr. Johanne Donfack (middle distance), Fr. Jordanne Donfack (middle distance), Fr. Anna Weiderhold (middle distance). Boys—Fr. Aidan Barr (middle distance).
Outlook: Collins, the state outdoor high jump champion in the spring, leads a growing squad that didn’t lose a district dual meet last season.