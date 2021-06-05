High school wrestling: Culpeper wrestlers need community's help to tag-team tournament expenses

Right now, time is Marshall’s foremost opponent. With the 16U National Duals happening in less than a week, only $325 has been raised.

“These tournaments are so important because they give me the opportunity to show everyone what wrestling in Culpeper is like and how skilled we are,” Marshall said. “Growing up in a small town makes it harder to get recruited. Even if you have all the talent in the world, if colleges don’t know about your town then they won’t know about you.”

Culpeper wrestling coach Alex Csontos underscored Marshall’s urgency about the importance of participating in these national events.

“Participating in these tournaments is the next logical step for him,” Csontos said of Marshall, who has amassed a 63-10 record with two district championships, a regional title and a pair of fifth-place finishes at the state level during his two high school seasons. “It’s always good for kids to branch out and seek competition outside of the state, especially if they become as good as A.J. is right now.”

Marshall isn’t the only Blue Devil grappler in need of the community’s support, however. Teammates Alivia Loveless, Sebastian Gabarette and Jason Young have also qualified for Fargo, and each of them are asking for assistance with their expenses as well.