High school wrestling: Culpeper's Marshall, Hibbert rolling into states

A pair of Culpeper High School wrestlers are riding a wave of momentum into this weekend’s Class 4 state championships.
Senior Bracken Hibbert and sophomore A.J. Marshall both captured individual titles at last week’s Region 4C meet, which was held at Tuscarora High in Leesburg.
Hibbert defeated Loudoun County’s Caleb Graham by decision 4-2 in the 220-pound final. His path to the championship included a pair of dominant pinfall victories: he pancaked Dominion’s Cristian Segovia in 36 seconds in a first-round matchup and followed that up by dispatching Loudoun Valley’s Brendan Hartley in 33 seconds in the semifinals.
It was the second consecutive regional title for Hibbert, who won the 285-pound weight class a year ago. His record so far this season sits at a perfect 24-0.
“Winning a region title for the second time, particularly in a different weight class, provides great validation for Bracken,” Blue Devils coach Alex Csontos said. “It’s a confirmation of all the hard work he’s put in for the past four years.”
Marshall pinned all three of his opponents on the way to the 170-pound championship—the first of his young career. He obliterated Broad Run’s Eltaf Noori in just 15 seconds in the opening round, did the same to Dominion’s George Hasway in 19 seconds in the semis and then topped Fauquier’s Kobe Link in 3:46 in the final.
“He has so many different attacks that it keeps his opponents guessing,” Csontos said of Marshall, who now stands at 20-1 this season. “That versatility is a big part of how he was able to go from fourth in the region last year to first this year.”
As a team, Culpeper placed ninth in the region with 46 points. Loudoun County was first, racking up a total of 135 points.
Hibbert and Marshall will now seek state titles for the first time in their respective careers during Saturday’s state competition at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. Hibbert lost in the 285-pound final last winter, while Marshall came in fifth in the 152-pound division.
“Both of them are positioned well to make the final push for a state title,” Csontos said. “And they’ve been here before, so there won’t be any surprises under the bright lights.”
540/848-4530