High school wrestling: Culpeper's Marshall, Hibbert rolling into states

A pair of Culpeper High School wrestlers are riding a wave of momentum into this weekend’s Class 4 state championships.

Senior Bracken Hibbert and sophomore A.J. Marshall both captured individual titles at last week’s Region 4C meet, which was held at Tuscarora High in Leesburg.

Hibbert defeated Loudoun County’s Caleb Graham by decision 4-2 in the 220-pound final. His path to the championship included a pair of dominant pinfall victories: he pancaked Dominion’s Cristian Segovia in 36 seconds in a first-round matchup and followed that up by dispatching Loudoun Valley’s Brendan Hartley in 33 seconds in the semifinals.

It was the second consecutive regional title for Hibbert, who won the 285-pound weight class a year ago. His record so far this season sits at a perfect 24-0.

“Winning a region title for the second time, particularly in a different weight class, provides great validation for Bracken,” Blue Devils coach Alex Csontos said. “It’s a confirmation of all the hard work he’s put in for the past four years.”