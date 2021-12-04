High school wrestling preview capsules: Blue Devils hope experience will carry them a long way

The Culpeper County High School wrestling team is hoping to pin the competition to the mat this season thanks to a handful of talented and experienced returnees.

A.J. Marshall is the Blue Devils’ premier grappler. The 182-pound junior has amassed a 63-10 career record with two district championships, a regional title and a pair of fifth-place finishes at the state level.

Fellow junior Sebastian Gabarette is also back for Culpeper, and he’ll wrestle in the 170-pound weight class.

Marshall and Gabarette both qualified for the prestigious USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships, which were held over the summer in Fargo, North Dakota.

Other returnees for the Blue Devils are Stephan Csontos (195) and Raul Franco (160).

Culpeper also has a group of newcomers that coach Alex Csontos expects to make an impact: freshman Jack Lehman (132), sophomore James Croushorn (138) and senior Stephan Fynn (220).

Over at Eastern View, the Cyclones are hoping to build on last season’s second-place finish in Region 4B.

Preview capsules for all eight Battlefield District teams follow.