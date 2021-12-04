High school wrestling preview capsules: Blue Devils hope experience will carry them a long way

The Culpeper County High School wrestling team is hoping to pin the competition to the mat this season thanks to a handful of talented and experienced returnees.
A.J. Marshall is the Blue Devils’ premier grappler. The 182-pound junior has amassed a 63-10 career record with two district championships, a regional title and a pair of fifth-place finishes at the state level.
Fellow junior Sebastian Gabarette is also back for Culpeper, and he’ll wrestle in the 170-pound weight class.
Marshall and Gabarette both qualified for the prestigious USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships, which were held over the summer in Fargo, North Dakota.
Other returnees for the Blue Devils are Stephan Csontos (195) and Raul Franco (160).
Culpeper also has a group of newcomers that coach Alex Csontos expects to make an impact: freshman Jack Lehman (132), sophomore James Croushorn (138) and senior Stephan Fynn (220).
Over at Eastern View, the Cyclones are hoping to build on last season’s second-place finish in Region 4B.
Preview capsules for all eight Battlefield District teams follow.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Steve Swanton
Last season: Sixth in Region 4B
Top returner: Sr. Shane Shirley (195)
Outlook: State champion James Dosado’s graduation leaves the Cavaliers in a rebuilding season with lots of young wrestlers. Shirley placed fifth in the state at 195.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Jeff Jenkins
Last season: 12th in Region 4B
Top returners: So. Aiden McLaughlin (113), James Hodges (120), Sr. Dylan Mikalowsky (126), Sr. Mohammad Akhtar (138), Jr. David Harrell (138), So. Nikolajis Heil (145), Sr. Joseph Colbert (160), Jamey Lewchanin (195).
Top newcomers: So. Devon Taylor (132), Jr. Kiril Kirev (152), So. Dever Gordon (152), Jr. Aviel Hondoy (182), So. Kaleb Brown (22), Jr. Matt Asbury (285).
Outlook: With just three seniors, the Chargers’ future looks bright, even if it comes with a few growing pains this season.
COURTLAND
Coach: Ashtin Primus
Last season: Seventh in Region 4B
Top returners: Jr. Charlie Henderson (195).
Outlook: Henderson, a fourth-place medalist in the state championships last winter, is the Cougars’ most experienced returnee.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Coach: George Csontos
Last season: Fifth in Class 4 Northwestern District
Top returners: Jr. A.J. Marshall (182), Sebastian Gabarette (170), Stephan Csontos (195), Raul Franco (160).
Top newcomers: So. James Croushorn (138), Fr. Jack Lehman (132), Sr. Stephan Fynn (220), Jason Young.
EASTERN VIEW
Last season: Second in Region 4B
KING GEORGE
Coach: Jeff Kraisser
Last season: Fourth in Region 4B
Top returners: Sr. Jacob Garrant, Sr. David Norris, So. Brendan Kraisser, So. Aiden Inzana.
Top newcomers: Fr. Lucas Fronzo, Fr. Jack Landauer.
Outlook: Defending regional champions Norris and Kraisser lead a young but experienced team that’s shooting for even bigger things this season.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coaches: Mark Fontana and David Reck
Last season: Third in Region 4B
Top returners: So. Kyle Csikari, Sr. Devin Burrows, Jr. Jacob Derby, So. Mason Christopher.
Top newcomers: So. Seth Ayo, Jr. Luke Wahlquist, Jr. Liam Wahlquist.
Outlook: The Knights have their biggest team ever, including eight girls, and will look to improve on last year’s finishes. Csikari and Burgess placed in the region.