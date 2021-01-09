High school wrestling preview: Culpeper's Hibbert, Marshall look to grapple for gold

While the start of the 2020-21 high school wrestling season was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the aspirations for a pair of Culpeper High standouts remain lofty.

Bracken Hibbert and A.J. Marshall each made quite the impression at last year’s Class 4 state meet. Hibbert grappled his way to the finals in the 285-pound weight class before being pinned by Warhill’s James Miller, while Marshall pinned Kings Fork’s Gabriel Wyatt to claim fifth-place at 152.

Nearly 11 months later, the awe at those Herculean efforts has long since given way to expectations that Hibbert and Marshall will both bring home state championship gold this winter.

“Bracken and A.J. are both focused on taking that next step this season,” Blue Devils coach Alex Csontos said. “They’ve tasted what it’s like to get so close to winning a state title, so they both have an idea of what it’s going to take to get over that hump.”

Hibbert, especially, should have a very good idea of what it’s going to take to win it all. Although he didn’t place, he qualified for the state meet as a sophomore two years ago. Last season, he finished first in his class at both the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C competitions, racking up a 36-5 record on his way to states.