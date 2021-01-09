High school wrestling preview: Culpeper's Hibbert, Marshall look to grapple for gold

While the start of the 2020-21 high school wrestling season was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the aspirations for a pair of Culpeper High standouts remain lofty.
Bracken Hibbert and A.J. Marshall each made quite the impression at last year’s Class 4 state meet. Hibbert grappled his way to the finals in the 285-pound weight class before being pinned by Warhill’s James Miller, while Marshall pinned Kings Fork’s Gabriel Wyatt to claim fifth-place at 152.
Nearly 11 months later, the awe at those Herculean efforts has long since given way to expectations that Hibbert and Marshall will both bring home state championship gold this winter.
“Bracken and A.J. are both focused on taking that next step this season,” Blue Devils coach Alex Csontos said. “They’ve tasted what it’s like to get so close to winning a state title, so they both have an idea of what it’s going to take to get over that hump.”
Hibbert, especially, should have a very good idea of what it’s going to take to win it all. Although he didn’t place, he qualified for the state meet as a sophomore two years ago. Last season, he finished first in his class at both the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C competitions, racking up a 36-5 record on his way to states.
“Bracken has that experience under his belt,” Csontos said. “Almost all of his wins last year came by pinfall, so he was very dominant.”
There will be one difference for Hibbert this time around. He cut weight—a lot of it—during the long offseason, and will be competing in the 220-pound division as a senior.
“I don’t expect anything different from him just because he’s dropped down a weight class,” Csontos said.
Marshall burst on the scene as a freshman a year ago, placing fourth at the regional meet and taking a 35-4 mark into the state competition.
“He had a phenomenal season,” Csontos said of Marshall. “He exceeded all of our expectations for him.”
Like Hibbert, Marshall is also changing weight classes, stepping up to the 160-pound group.
“I’m looking forward to seeing A.J.’s continued development,” Csontos remarked.
Aside from Hibbert and Marshall, Culpeper returns a handful of promising performers in Carrie Hathcock (106), Christian Nelson (145), Michael Curtis (160), Sebastian Gabarette (170), Stephan Csontos (182), Aiden Gabarette (195) and Jarred Brundage (220).
Csontos said Hunter Wilkins (138) and Jesse Follin (152) are a pair of promising newcomers.
The Blue Devils weren’t totally immune to the coronavirus fallout, however.
“A handful of would-be returnees opted to sit out due to concerns over the pandemic,” Csontos pointed out. “It’s really going to be a test of how much COVID will impact this season. If teams are lucky, we will only have minor disruptions.”
Barring any imminent disruptions, Culpeper will hit the mat against Liberty-Bealeton and Kettle Run this Friday at Liberty. Those schools received the green light to compete when the Fauquier County School Board voted 5-0 in favor of allowing winter sports to proceed at a meeting held last Tuesday.
“The regular season looks to be a one-month sprint to the postseason,” Csontos said, referencing the fact that regional and state tournaments are scheduled to begin sometime in February. “With limitations on competitions from the Virginia High School League, the season will be a good set of duals against the district and then we’ll go right into the postseason.
“We are looking to take several wrestlers into regionals and states and the team has really been gelling,” he continued. “The experience of our team is starting to take shape, and we’re hopeful that we will field a strong team that can hopefully win some state titles this year.”
