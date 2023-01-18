Hyonkeu comes up big late as Eastern View girls rally past Culpeper

For the better part of three quarters Tuesday night, it looked like the Culpeper girls basketball team was about to announce itself as the new top dog in not only its own county, but the Battlefield District to boot.

As it turned out, Ange Hyonkeu and Eastern View weren't quite ready to surrender either of those titles.

Hyonkeu scored 18 of her game-high 26 points in the second half to help the Cyclones rally past the Blue Devils for a 65-61 victory in front of a standing-room only crowd inside the EVHS gymnasium.

Eastern View (12-0 overall, 7-0 district) is now in sole possession of first place in the district, while Culpeper (11-3, 6-1) falls one game back after seeing its 10-game winning streak snapped.

"She's a player," Cyclones head coach Mike McCombs said of Hyonkeu. "When the game's on the line, I would rather have Ange on my team than anyone else."

With her squad trailing 39-32 midway through the third quarter, Hyonkeu decided it was time to take matters into her own hands. She connected on a pair of 3-pointers—one at the end of the period and another to begin the fourth quarter—and converted two layups during an extended 18-4 run that gave Eastern View a 50-43 lead with 7:05 left in the contest.

The Cyclones never trailed again.

"I felt like it was time to pick it up, or else they were going to beat us," Hyonkeu said. "We needed to do a better job of executing on offense so that we could get back and set up our defense."

Eastern View's advantage grew as large as 10 points on three occasions, the last of which was 61-51 on Zaria Brown's layup with 3:38 to go.

The Blue Devils were able to chip away at the deficit in the final minutes thanks to a 10-2 spurt. Kelley Hutcherson tallied five of those points, including a trey from the right wing that made it 63-61 with 10 seconds remaining.

However, the Cyclones' Destiny Washington secured the win by sinking a pair of free throws with six seconds left.

Washington finished the evening with 17 points.

"I've said this for two years now: we have a bunch of fighters on this team," McCombs said. "They work together so well and they refuse to lose. No matter how far down they get, they keep fighting and they don't quit."

Culpeper controlled the pace of the game for the first half and beyond thanks to a dominating effort on the backboards. Autumn Fairfax collected 27 rebounds to go along with a team-high 19 points, and the Blue Devils easily won the rebounding battle 49-40.

"They killed us on the boards," McCombs said of Culpeper. "We didn't do a good job there at all, and Fairfax really exerted her will."

With Fairfax cleaning the glass, Amyah Robinson took the scoring initiative. The freshman poured in 12 first-half points, sinking three 3s—the last of which gave the Blue Devils a 30-24 lead at intermission.

"Amyah came out of the gate on fire,," McCombs said. "I thought we just made enough defensive changes [in the second half] to get her out of rhythm."

One change Eastern View made after halftime was switching to a box-and-1 defense in an attempt to contain Robinson. It worked, as she struggled to find open shots and mustered only four points over the final two quarters.

"We're at another stage [than Eastern View] right now," first-year Culpeper head coach Corey Hutcherson said. "We're building a foundation over here, while they already have that in place. We had a few too many turnovers and miscues late in the game, and you can't have many of those against Eastern View."

UP NEXT

Culpeper: Hosts Caroline (7-7, 3-4) on Friday night.

Eastern View: Hosts Chancellor (10-4, 5-2) on Friday night.

Culpeper 17 13 11 20 — 61

Eastern View 16 8 21 20 — 65

Culpeper (11-3, 6-1): Susie Ishmael 0, Maylee Regan 16, Autumn Fairfax 19, Naomi Porter 0, Deja Richards 0, Amyah Robinson 16, Kelley Hutcherson 10. Totals: 21 14-26 61.

Eastern View (12-0, 7-0): Ange Hyonkeu 26, Zaria Brown 9, Leila Hackley 8, Saniya Brown 3, Mia Tinsley 2, K.K. Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 0, Destiny Washington 17, Kolby Smoot 0. Totals: 25 11-19 65.

3-pointers: Culpeper 5 (Robinson 3, Hutcherson 2). Eastern View 4 (Hyonkeu 2, Washington 2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 85, CULPEPER 66

In the nightcap, the Cyclone boys raced to a 27-7 first-quarter lead and coasted to victory.

Jase Jackson scored six of his team-high 15 points in the opening period. He added another six in the second quarter, buoying Eastern View (5-9, 4-3) to a 50-26 halftime advantage.

D'Myo Hunter picked up the scoring slack from there, registering nine of his 13 points in the third period as the Cyclones' edge grew to 73-45.

Darius Stafford also reached double-figures for the home team, finishing with 11 points.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Eastern View.

"This is a new week," Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill said. "We wanted to set the tone by playing hard from the start."

The Blue Devils (6-8, 1-5) were paced by Matthew Amos, who tallied a game-high 27 points. Nate Amos chipped in 11.

Culpeper head coach James Thompson said his squad's lack of an established post player and overall depth is putting too much pressure on its guards.

"Right now, we have no points in the paint," Thompson said. "That makes the guards, like Matthew and Nate, force some shots.

"Other teams also know we have no scoring off the bench as well, so they apply relentless pressure on our starters at both ends of the court," he continued. "That takes its toll by the end of the game, especially when you're playing a bigger school like Eastern View that has talent and depth."

UP NEXT

Culpeper: Plays at Caroline on Friday.

Eastern View: Plays at Chancellor on Friday.

Culpeper 7 19 19 21 — 66

Eastern View 27 23 23 12 — 85

Culpeper (6-8, 1-5): Jaiden Tyler 1, Nate Amos 11, Matthew Amos 27, Elijah Simpson 9, Devin Scott 0, Devaughn Cooper 7, Adam Gassler 8, Nicholas Hoffman 0, Austin Warren 3, Jaidyn Johnson 0. Totals: 22 19-28.

Eastern View (5-9, 4-3): Darius Stafford 11, Tyree Webster 8, D'Myo Hunter 13, Jayden Williams 6, Jayce Clancey 2, Cam Roy 5, Jase Jackson 15, Montreal Streat 7, Valentine Mancha 3, Josh Seworder 7, Deuce Washington 6, Jimmy Waters 2. Totals: 36 6-13 85.

3-pointers: Culpeper 3 (M. Amos 2, Simpson). Eastern View 7 (Webster 2, Jackson 2, Hunter, Mancha, Seworder).