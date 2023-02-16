Less than a week ago, the Culpeper girls basketball team spoiled crosstown rival Eastern View's chance at the first unbeaten regular season in program history, snapping the Cyclones' 19-game winning streak with a 58-46 win in the regular-season finale for both squads.

It didn't take Eastern View long to wash the bitter taste of that defeat out of its mouth.

The Cyclones posted a decisive 62-45 victory over the Blue Devils in Tuesday night's Battlefield District tournament championship game behind Ange Hyonkeu's game-high 35 points and 18 from Destiny Washington.

Eastern View (21-1) has now won back-to-back district tournament titles for the first time in program history. And the top-seeded Cyclones left little doubt from the start of Tuesday's contest that they are the district's top team.

Behind suffocating defense and eight points from Washington, Eastern View jumped out to a 17-9 first-quarter lead. Hyonkeu then tallied 10 points in the second period, which included two of her three 3-pointers in the game, to buoy the host Cyclones to a 31-20 halftime advantage.

Hyonkeu and Washington were also a big reason why second-seeded Culpeper (18-5) struggled to find its groove offensively. The 5-foot-9 Hyonkeu grabbed 12 rebounds and the 5-2 Washington pulled down 11 of her own, limiting the second-chance opportunities that the Blue Devils' 6-3 Autumn Fairfax and 6-0 Maylee Regan typically thrive on.

Fairfax and Regan, who scored 18 points apiece in Culpeper's 65-51 district semifinal win over No. 3 seed Chancellor on Monday night, were held to a combined eight points by Eastern View, with Fairfax recording all of those.

"We just didn't come out with the same energy we had when we played them last time," Blue Devils head coach Corey Hutcherson said. "We didn't win the boards and we didn't play good defense, but a lot of that is a credit to how good of a game EV played."

With Fairfax and Regan neutralized and her squad trailing 40-31 entering the fourth quarter, Amyah Robinson did her best to keep Culpeper within striking distance. The freshman guard scored 11 of her team-high 20 points in the contest's final minutes, frequently showcasing her athleticism to get to the basket. When she wasn't finishing at the hoop, Robinson was converting opportunities at the free-throw line, where she went 5 for 6.

But Hyonkeu proved to be too much for the Blue Devils, pouring in 16 points in the final period to seal the victory and secure a 2-1 win in the season series for the Cyclones.

"She got to the basket whenever she wanted to, especially in the second half" Hutcherson said of Hyonkeu.

Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said his team's ability to keep things in perspective after its loss to Culpeper last week went a long way toward Tuesday's result.

"Losing that game wasn't the ending we were looking for, but the ladies were able to refocus with the knowledge that all the goals we set before the season were still in front of us," he said. "We won the district regular-season championship, which was goal No. 1. Now we've won the tournament, which was goal No. 2.

"I say it all the time, but I'm just so proud of these ladies," he continued. "They may not be the most talented group I've ever coached, but they are certainly the best team I've had. They pull for one another and never pack it in, regardless of the circumstances."

The Cyclones will now turn their attention to defending their Region 4B crown. They have earned the top seed and a first-round bye in the regional tournament, which kicks off on Friday night. They'll host the winner of Friday's matchup between No. 8 Varina (11-11) and No. 9 Dinwiddie (11-11) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have secured the second seed in the Region 3B tourney and will welcome No. 7 Caroline (8-14) to town in Friday's quarterfinal round. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

"This team went 3-17 last year," said Hutcherson, who's in his first season as Culpeper's head coach. "To go from that to the district championship shows that these girls are on the right track. We're ready to move on to regionals now."

Culpeper 9 11 11 14 -- 45

Eastern View 17 14 9 22 -- 62

Culpeper (18-5): Emma Carson 0, Susie Ishmael 4, Maylee Regan 0, Autumn Fairfax 8, Naomi Porter 0, Deja Richards 0, Amyah Robinson 20, Kelley Hutcherson 13. Totals: 15 12-17 45.

Eastern View (21-1): Ange Hyonkeu 35, Zaria Brown 1, Leila Hackley 3, Saniya Brown 3, Mia Tinsley 0, K.K. Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 2, Destiny Washington 18, Taylor Dinkins 0, Kolby Smoot 0. Totals: 22 13-22 62.

3-pointers: Culpeper 3 (Hutcherson 2, Robinson). Eastern View 5 (Hyonkeu 3, Hackley, S. Brown).

-Star-Exponent correspondent Stephanie Olinger contributed to this story.