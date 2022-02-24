Lady Cyclones put four on all-district team

The Eastern View girls basketball team’s unselfish play has paid dividends in many ways so far this season, including a Battlefield District tournament championship, the No. 1 seed in the Region 4B tournament and an opportunity to earn the program’s first state tournament berth since 2019.

The Cyclones’ team-first approach was recognized when the Battlefield District announced its postseason honors on Tuesday.

Four Eastern View players were named to the all-district team, and head coach Mike McCombs was voted Battlefield District coach of the year by his peers.

Just one year after the Cyclones struggled to a 5-5 record and failed to qualify for the regional tournament for the first time since 2016, McCombs has them firing on all cylinders. They finished tied with Courtland in the loss column atop the district’s regular-season standings, then routed both Chancellor (59-39) and James Monroe (69-40) to win the district tourney.

Tuesday’s 41-40 victory over Courtland in the regional quarterfinals was the 10th win in a row for Eastern View (18-2), which will host fourth-seeded Monacan (16-6) in the semifinal round at 6 p.m. Friday with a Class 4 state tournament berth and a spot in the regional title game both on the line.

Strong guard play has been a trademark of the Cyclones’ run, and that was reflected in both their first-team selections.

Ange Hyonkeu garnered first-team honors after averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per contest during the regular season. The freshman shot 47% from the field and 34% from 3-point range in her first high school campaign.

“Ange’s our shooter,” McCombs said. “Her job is to get the ball and shoot, regardless of whether or not it’s falling. The majority of the time, it is for her.”

Senior Trinity Washington made the first team thanks to a loaded stat sheet. Eastern View’s veteran point guard averaged 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.5 steals.

“I’ve said it many times, but Trinity is at the center of everything we do,” McCombs said. “She does so many things for us, from being a facilitator and pacesetter on offense to setting the tone on defense. We would not be where we are without her.”

Washington’s younger sister, Destiny Washington, was named to the second team after averaging 9.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals. The junior guard went off in the district championship game against JM, scoring 23 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

“The thing about Destiny is she’s very versatile,” McCombs said. “She can play multiple positions, score, rebound and provide tough defense.”

Rounding out the Cyclones’ all-district honorees was McKenna Warren. A four-year varsity player, the senior forward turned in the best season of her career with 10.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals per contest. Included in Warren’s banner campaign was a career-best 31-point, 13-rebound performance in a 64-41 victory over Caroline on Feb. 7.

“McKenna has worked very hard and overcome some injuries along the way to get to where she is as a senior,” McCombs said. “She’s one of our leaders, and she doesn’t accept anything less than the best from the rest of the girls.”

Courtland’s Kiyah Lewis was named Battlefield District player of the year after a freshman campaign where she averaged 25 points per game. The freshman forward led the Cougars to a 16-7 record and the district’s regular-season title.

Also making the first team was Culpeper’s Autumn Fairfax. The junior forward averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per contest.

“Our offense ran through her and she was our anchor on defense,” Blue Devils head coach Tony Majors said. “She’s a matchup nightmare who demands a double team more often than not.”

The remainder of the first team consisted of Chancellor sophomores Kendall Scott and Maya Johnson, Courtland freshman Olivia Hilliard, King George senior Briana Ellis and Caroline sophomore Janiyaha Pickett.

After Washington and Warren, the rest of the second team consisted of JM’s Kayana Cloud, Isabel Whitman and Logan Conner, Courtland’s Janeah Bell and Grace Whitenack and King George’s Haylee Callahan.

Whitman, Bell, Whitenack and Callahan are seniors, Cloud is a junior, and Conner is a sophomore.

Spotsylvania’s Kelly Ross and Emma Siefker, Caroline’s Kayla Montgomery and Culpeper’s Kelley Hutcherson received honorable mention.

Siefker and Montgomery are juniors, Ross is a sophomore and Hutcherson is a freshman.

