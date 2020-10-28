Legendary Eastern View coach Peggy Allen receives VHSL's top honor

At the conclusion of every school year, the VHSL votes on who it believes was the top coach in each of the 27 sports it offers. The league has a total of 308 member schools that are currently divided into six classifications based on enrollment size. While not all of those schools have field hockey programs, the vast majority of them do.

The enormity of her selection was not lost on Allen.

“I’m just shocked, because I know the caliber of coaches we have across the state,” she said. “There are several great teachers of the game in the [Fredericksburg] area alone, so for the [VHSL] to pick me means a lot.”

Settle, who hired Allen to be Eastern View’s first-ever field hockey coach shortly after he got the job as its first AD back in 2008, said she is the only Cyclones coach to ever receive such an honor.

“I had to joke with her a little bit, so I told her when I presented the [award] to her that her retirement parade has got to stop at some point,” Settle remarked. “She’s won other awards over the years obviously, but this one was enormous and absolutely well-deserved.”