'Let Them Play' rally seeks to stir action from VHSL on fall sports

When the Virginia High School League voted in July to postpone fall sports to at least Feb. 2021, Leesburg resident Holly Wiles found herself in the same predicament as so many other parents of student-athletes across the state: disappointed and let down over the realization that something her child had worked so hard for was being taken away.

As it often does, though, inspiration came when it was least expected.

Last week, Wiles stumbled across a news story about a rally staged by coaches, athletes and parents in Michigan who were seeking the prompt reinstatement of fall sports despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The protest, aptly titled “Let Them Play,” took place outside the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing on Aug. 28. Hundreds took part in it, and their passionate demonstration was enough to convince Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to issue an executive order on Sept. 3 that allowed organized sports in the state to resume last Wednesday.

In that moment, Wiles envisioned a similar scenario playing out in Virginia.

“I thought to myself, ‘We should do the same thing here and see what happens,’” Wiles said Saturday afternoon. “Five minutes later I posted a rallying cry on Facebook, and here we are.”