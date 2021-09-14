Local sports roundup: Blue Devils' Amos medals again, Binns outlasts CMS

Culpeper County’s Nathan Amos won medalist honors, but Spotsylvania earned a team victory at Monday’s golf tri-match against the Blue Devils and Liberty (Bealeton) at the Country Club of Culpeper.

It was the seventh individual medal in 12 matches so far this season for Amos, who shot a 40.

Teammate Colton Metzgar was right behind Amos, finishing in second place with a 41.

Overall, Culpeper finished with a 175 on the afternoon.

Spotsylvania’s Wyatt Brown notched third after shooting a 43, while teammate James LaVoy took sixth with a 49. Nate Webner (50) and Toby LaVoy (51) also turned in solid performances, helping the Knights barely edge the Blue Devils with a 173.

Liberty, which finished with a 207, was paced by Liam Collins and Evan Earhart, who both shot a 48 to tie for fourth.

Culpeper (5-7) played in the Skyline Hawk Invitational on Tuesday. Look for results from that match later this week in the Star-Exponent.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spotsylvania (173): Wyatt Brown 43, James LaVoy 49, Nate Webner 50, Toby LaVoy 51.

Culpeper County (175): Nathan Amos 40, Colton Metzgar 41, Jake Stallings 56, Tommy Stallings 58.