Several local high school wrestlers claimed individual gold in their respective weight classes during last weekend's regional championship tournaments.

Culpeper's A.J. Marshall (31-2) pinned Brentsville District's Will Johnson (19-7) in 3:23 to win the 175-pound class at the Region 3B tourney, which was held at Warren County High School last Saturday.

Marshall started the day by defeating Maggie Walker Governor's School's Hugo Seehaver (4-16) via pinfall in 2:09 in the quarterfinal round. He followed that up by vanquishing Warren County's Gavin McMackin (18-16) in just 41 seconds in the semifinals.

This is the third regional title for Marshall, a senior.

Joining Marshall in the win column was fellow Blue Devil Sebastian Gabarrete, who took the 165-pound championship.

Gabarrete (31-6) pinned Maggie Walker Governor's School's Samuel Dong in 2:13 in the quarterfinals and Brentsville District's Micah Tredinnick (8-14) in 2:33 in the semifinals. The senior grappler was even more impressive in the first-place match, defeating Skyline's Kyler Ramey (24-13) via pinfall in just 1:18.

Culpeper's Jason Young (27-15) finished second in the 215-pound division. He pinned William Monroe's Ashton Davis (13-10) in 3:21 in the quarterfinal round, then topped Goochland's Patrick Harlow (37-1) via pinfall in just 1:01 in the semifinals.

Young fell to Manassas Park's undefeated Jose Alvarez-Portillo (23-0) by pinfall in 1:40 in the final match.

Four other Blue Devils finished in the top five in their respective classes, with freshman Riley Vinyard (30-11) leading the way with a third-place finish in the 157-pound class. Eli Croushorn (22-20, 120 lbs.), Jack Lehmann (17-18, 132) and J.P. Breckley (12-11, 144) all finished fifth.

Culpeper finished fifth as a team with 125 points. Skyline took home the title with 266 points.

The Class 3 state meet will take place Feb. 17-18 at the Salem Civic Center.

FOUR CYCLONES FINISH FIRST

Four Eastern View wrestlers won regional championships at the Region 4B tournament, which was held last Friday and Saturday at Powhatan High School.

Elijah Smoot (36-4) took the 132-pound title, defeating Powhatan's Talon Harness by a 6-2 decision. Smoot pinned Atlee's Graham Bosher (19-10) in just 41 seconds in the quarterfinals, then beat Courtland's Aidan Nutter (30-14) via pinfall in 2:52 in the semifinal round.

Kadin Smoot (36-4) topped the 165-pound class after defeating Spotsylvania's Zachary Gallimore (35-6) by a 3-0 decision. To reach the final match, Smoot beat Varina's Joel Sydnor (15-25) via pinfall in 1:05 in the quarterfinal round and pinned Mechanicsville's Chris Drozdowicz (29-15) in 1:36 in the semifinals.

Brett Clatterbaugh (36-3) won his second-straight 215-pound championship, defeating Mechanicsville's Joe Elaal (42-3) by a 3-2 decision. The sophomore pinned Dinwiddie's Jaden Johnson (17-14) in 1:25 in the quarterfinals and King George's Gavin Kristiansen (48-7) in 2:00 in the semifinals.

Brayden Walker (34-5) defeated Courtland's Darius Holcomb (34-4) via a 4-2 decision in the 285-pound division, taking home his first regional title in the process. A senior, Walker pinned Atlee's Edward Slade in 41 seconds in the quarterfinal round and Spotsylvania's Antonio Harris (24-10) in 1:27 in the semifinals.

Three other Cyclones finished in the top four in their respective classes, led by Nick Ramsey's second-place finish at 175 pounds. Ramsey (27-18) beat Matoaca's Nicholas Money (14-15) by major decision in the quarterfinals and King George's Robert Childress (23-13) via pinfall at 3:12 in the semifinals.

Ramsey was pinned by Mechanicsville's Jacob Koenig (16-4) in 3:25 in the first-place match.

Michael Byrne (35-15) and Andrew McCarton (24-17) placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 157- and 150-pound divisions.

Spotsylvania claimed the team championship, outpacing Eastern View 179-169.

The Class 4 state championship will be held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center from Feb. 17-18.