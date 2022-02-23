Long, Thornhill honored by Battlefield District

The Eastern View boys basketball team dominated Battlefield District competition all season long, and that dominance was reflected in the district’s postseason honors, which were announced Tuesday.

The Cyclones’ Corey Long was named Battlefield District player of the year after averaging 20.9 points and 13 rebounds per game during the regular season. The 6-foot-6 senior forward recorded a double-double in 18 of Eastern View’s 20 games.

In addition to Long, the Cyclones’ Rickey Butler and Amaree Robinson also made the district’s first team.

Butler, a 6-6 senior forward, was forced to sit out Eastern View’s first nine contests this season due to academic ineligibility. He wasted no time making an impact when he returned though, averaging 15 points and six rebounds over the Cyclones’ final 11 games, including a 20-point effort in their 87-76 victory over Caroline in the district championship game.

Robinson, a sophomore forward, averaged 15 points and five assists per contest. He scored 20 points and dished out eight assists in the district title game.

Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill was voted Battlefield District coach of the year by his peers after guiding the Cyclones to both the district regular-season and tournament titles.

“Being recognized like this is just a representation of a team that’s bought in and the culture that we’ve built here,” said Thornhill, who will lead Eastern View (20-1) into a Region 4B semifinal matchup with Henrico on Friday. “I’m proud of Corey’s leadership and hard work, the great job Amaree’s done running the show for us and the way Rickey has come on since his return.”

The rest of the first team was rounded out by Culpeper’s Nate Amos, Courtland’s Aaron Brooks and Micah Roberts, Caroline’s Jay Freeman and King George’s Nehemiah Frye.

Amos, a junior point guard, averaged 21 points, four rebounds and four assists per game and made 56 3-pointers for the Blue Devils, who went 8-14 and qualified for the Region 3B tournament before falling 64-49 at Manassas Park in the quarterfinal round last Friday.

”It was quite an accomplishment for [Amos] to make the first team in a district with a lot of very talented guards,” Culpeper head coach James Thompson said. “He played with competitiveness, energy and a swagger you want from your players. Opposing teams have to know where he is on the court at all times.”

Brooks, also a junior point guard, averaged 15.7 points, 5.6 assists and 3.5 steals for Courtland. His teammate Roberts, a senior shooting guard, averaged 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Brooks and Roberts have the Cougars (18-5) primed for a Region 4B semifinal showdown at Varina on Friday.

Freeman, a junior guard, scored 15.5 points per contest for a Caroline squad that finished 16-9 after a narrow 76-75 loss to Skyline in Tuesday’s Region 3B semifinals.

Frye, a junior forward, averaged 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds for King George, which went 9-13 and qualified for the Region 4B tourney before losing 61-44 to Atlee in last Friday’s first round.

Two local players were named to the district’s second team: Eastern View’s D’Myo Hunter and Culpeper’s Quentin Butler.

Hunter, a sophomore guard, averaged 10 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Cyclones.

”D’Myo does everything for us,” Thornhill said. “His scoring often takes a backseat because he’s so unselfish, but he’s a strong rebounder and he plays tough defense.”

Butler, a 6-foot-5 senior center, averaged a double-double for the Blue Devils with 10 points and 12 rebounds an outing. He also turned in three assists and three blocked shots per game.

”He was a presence in the post and rim protector,” Thompson said of Butler. “He had a really solid year for us.”

The rest of the second team was comprised of Caroline’s Dominque Washington and Gabe Campbell, James Monroe’s Dezaun Robinson and R.J. Turner, Spotsylvania’s Tre Coogler and Amir Savage and King George’s Elijah Sherfield.

Washington, Coogler and Sherfield are seniors, Campbell and Turner are juniors, and Robinson and Savage are freshmen.

Chancellor’s Zach Anderson and Kadin Burnard received honorable mention, as did Courtland’s Tremon Adams and Darren Green and King George’s Kyle Reviello.

Anderson, Green and Reviello are seniors, Adams is a junior, and Burnard i a freshman.

