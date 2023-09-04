Last week was action-packed for school sports in Culpeper County. Field hockey, middle school football and JV football all took the field in some exciting matchups, both at home and away.

Field hockey

Culpeper field hockey (2-1) got in the action as they earned a 6-0 victory over King George. Olivia Greene at center mid set the tone for the Blue Devils.

Maggie Lane scored two goals while Addison Beamer, Olivia Stafford, Kylee Baker and Ella Corbin each added one of their own.

Head coach Cathy Uribe said she is pleased with how her team has been performing this season.

“We were able to have another shutout by our defense, which was led by our goalie RP Harrup,” Uribe said. “We have some tough games coming up, but I’m looking forward to seeing how our young team performs. They have some grit.”

The junior varsity team also earned a win over King George, 3-2.

A’myah Robinson, Macie Hoffman and Sarah Johnson each had goals for the Blue Devils.

Middle school football

Rivalry week continued last Tuesday as the Floyd T. Binns Blackhawks defeated the Culpeper Middle School Cougars 16-0.

Both teams battled back and forth but the Blackhawks had a big fourth quarter as they scored twice in the period. Quarterback Tyler Caperton scored both touchdowns for the Blackhawks.

Jv football

The Culpeper JV football team fell to Orange 14-6, while the Eastern View team defeated Westmoreland 30-6, last Wednesday.

Caleb Jenkins scored the touchdown for the Blue Devils after a three-yard run in the second quarter.

Devon White scored two touchdowns for the Cyclones on the road. Campbell Guido had a strip sack, which led to a nine yard touchdown catch by Isaiah Minor. A few plays later, Guido hit the quarterback again and helped create a Marquis Clark pick six.

Culpeper will return to action tonight at 6 p.m. at Fauquier. Eastern View gets a break as they go into their bye week.