On what would've been Cannonball Cup week, Cyclones, Devils must practice patience

The opening of Eastern View High School in 2008 created a (often) friendly neighborhood rivalry between the Cyclones and Culpeper High’s Blue Devils in practically every competitive arena one could imagine.
The rivalry is often at its height during the last week of August though, when the two schools butt heads on the football field to kick off their respective seasons. The winner of the game receives not only requisite bragging rights, but possession of the Cannonball Cup trophy for a year.
Unfortunately, with COVID-19 delaying the start of high school football until at least next February, the annual Cannonball Cup clash isn’t in the cards this week.
“I’m not going to lie--it sucks that we aren’t getting ready to play Culpeper this week,” Eastern View senior two-way lineman Elijah Hoskin said. “That’s the big game everyone around here looks forward to in order to kick off the season, and it’s always a fun time.”
Hoskin isn’t alone in his disappointment. Players and coaches on both sides of the rivalry are adjusting to the matchup’s absence on the calendar, which is the most immediate and sobering reminder that there will be no football played this fall.
“It’s always such a big thing,” Culpeper senior running back/linebacker Riley Harrison said of both the game and the buildup to it in the weeks before. “Not having the season opener [this week] just doesn’t feel right.”
Second-year Blue Devils head coach James Ford said the reality of the situation began to set in for him when he had no season opener to prepare for during the dog days of August.
“We’ve been trying to adjust our schedule to compensate for there not being football this fall,” he said. “But it’s been very different not having scrimmages and not being able to prepare for a big game this week.”
On Monday, the Virginia High School League unveiled the draft of a proposal that, if adopted, would set the start of the football season for Feb. 22, 2021. Teams would be limited to six regular season games, which would be completed over the course of seven weeks up to April 2. The top four squads from each region would then advance to the regional playoffs, which is half the number of the usual eight qualifiers most regions would take in a normal year. State playoffs would be unaffected, with each of the four region champions advancing.
While the VHSL’s proposal, which will be revisited on Sept. 2, would give players at least a semblance of the 2020-21 campaign they’re starving for, the shortened regular season slate could mean that most teams’ schedules will be comprised mostly--if not entirely--of district opponents. With Culpeper and Eastern View still in different districts (the Blue Devils won’t leave the Northwestern District to join the Cyclones in the Battlefield until 2021-22), that could leave this year’s Cannonball Cup in doubt.
“Not having that game would stink,” said Eastern View head coach Greg Hatfield, who’s led the Cyclones to victory in all 13 matchups against the Blue Devils since the series began in 2009. “It’s a great week for the community and a great way to start the season by competing with each other. It’s become a community favorite, and students from both schools do a great job of showing school spirit. Hopefully something can be worked out so it gets played.”
Eastern View junior running back Raq Lawson, who ran for a game-high 152 yards and scored a touchdown in last year’s 28-0 Cyclones victory, admitted that patience is indeed a virtue in this situation.
“This whole situation is really, really weird, and I’m pretty sure nobody is happy about not playing right now,” he said. “All we can do now is be patient though.”
