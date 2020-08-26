On what would've been Cannonball Cup week, Cyclones, Devils must practice patience

Second-year Blue Devils head coach James Ford said the reality of the situation began to set in for him when he had no season opener to prepare for during the dog days of August.

“We’ve been trying to adjust our schedule to compensate for there not being football this fall,” he said. “But it’s been very different not having scrimmages and not being able to prepare for a big game this week.”

On Monday, the Virginia High School League unveiled the draft of a proposal that, if adopted, would set the start of the football season for Feb. 22, 2021. Teams would be limited to six regular season games, which would be completed over the course of seven weeks up to April 2. The top four squads from each region would then advance to the regional playoffs, which is half the number of the usual eight qualifiers most regions would take in a normal year. State playoffs would be unaffected, with each of the four region champions advancing.