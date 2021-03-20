One year later: Local athletes, coaches and administrators reflect on COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I mean, I’m not even going to be able to walk across a stage in front of my family and friends and get a diploma because of all this,” they concluded.

“It leaves you with a very unfulfilling feeling to have had your last day of high school and you didn’t even know it,” said Eastern View’s Sarah Hatfield, a three-sport star who was preparing for the soccer season before the pandemic. “I didn’t accomplish everything I wanted to and definitely feel like there should have been more to [my senior year].

“Many of my friends had high goals for the spring season, and it’s a shame they didn’t get to chase them,” she added. “I just feel really bad for all the athletes who didn’t going to get the chance to compete.”

The wide range of emotions wasn’t just felt by athletes though. Many coaches and administrators were also thrown for a loop.

“As a coach, the downtime was hard because this is what I love to do,” Eastern View baseball coach Ray Tricarico said. “You thrive on being out there every day with those kids and helping them grow as athletes and as people, so it was difficult to be isolated and not have that time together.”