One year later: Local athletes, coaches and administrators reflect on COVID-19

No amount of training or preparation could have prepared local student-athletes, coaches and administrators for the events that unfolded one year ago.
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 virus a global pandemic. It was a jarring development that turned the seemingly innocuous reports of the virus’ spread from Wuhan, China across Asia and into Europe in the months prior into a very real nightmare for Americans who were intent on going about their business as usual without so much as a second thought.
It didn’t take long for the ripple effects of the WHO’s announcement to hit home. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the following day that all public and private K-12 schools in the state would close for a minimum of two weeks, which in turn caused the high school spring sports season to grind to a halt. Then, amid spiking case numbers, Northam declared on March 23 that all schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year.
With no other recourse, the Virginia High School League was forced to cancel all athletics and activities for the remainder of the school year as well. Suddenly, goals that countless athletes and their coaches had been working toward for the better part of a year became unattainable.
“I was just shocked,” Eastern View athletic director Mark Settle said. “It made the situation even more of a reality when you consider the fact that many school systems weren’t supposed to have their last day until well into June, so obviously [Northam and health and safety officials] knew it was serious enough that we needed to shutter things for several months.”
Alexus Thomas, now a senior at Culpeper High, vividly recalled finding out the lacrosse season wasn’t going to happen.
“We had played in two scrimmages and were excited to get the season started,” she said. “Little did we know that the second scrimmage would be our last game. We went to practice on Friday, March 13 and were told we’d be out of school and not practicing for at least two weeks. Ten days later, the season was canceled.
“We didn’t know how to react,” Thomas continued. “It was heartbreaking.”
The immediate reaction for many student-athletes was grief.
“When we got the news that the season was over, my daughter was crushed,” said Jennifer Scott, whose youngest daughter Katie, now a junior, plays softball for Eastern View. “It hit her immediately and she just burst into tears.”
Not everyone broke down—at least not right away. For some, the grieving process was a slow burn that wreaked havoc on their mental health as the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns stretched through the spring and summer and into the latter part of the year.
“At the beginning of the pandemic I was worried about not having a senior season and just not being able to workout,” said Elijah Hoskin, a standout football player for Eastern View who is now a senior. “Then, as everything started closing and it ultimately became a reality that this wasn’t going away anytime soon, I started to feel like I was suffocating.”
Like so many others across the U.S., Hoskin was dealing with anxiety and depression. He’d never experienced anything like it before, and it was bull-rushing him harder than any opponent he’d ever blocked on the gridiron.
“It got to the point where some days I didn’t know if I was going be able to beat it,” he said. “There were days where I just wanted to give up on everything. It’s definitely the lowest point I’ve ever experienced in my life.”
Hoskin has since been able to manage his mental health through a combination of medication, a renewed relationship with God and a willingness to talk openly about the subject matter and what he’s feeling.
“I’m still a work in progress, but I want to raise awareness about mental health,” Hoskin added. “It’s a real issue that a lot of people are struggling with, especially nowadays, and I want to use my platform now and in the future to let people to know that there is always help out there. No matter how bad things are, they will get better.”
The circumstances were even harder to swallow for athletes who had their senior campaigns ripped out from underneath them.
“To say I’m heartbroken would be a real understatement,” said one Culpeper senior who wished to remain anonymous at the time. “I understand the severity of the pandemic, but to know that my high school athletic career and all the things I’ve looked forward to as a senior have been taken away, it certainly fills me with anger.
“I mean, I’m not even going to be able to walk across a stage in front of my family and friends and get a diploma because of all this,” they concluded.
“It leaves you with a very unfulfilling feeling to have had your last day of high school and you didn’t even know it,” said Eastern View’s Sarah Hatfield, a three-sport star who was preparing for the soccer season before the pandemic. “I didn’t accomplish everything I wanted to and definitely feel like there should have been more to [my senior year].
“Many of my friends had high goals for the spring season, and it’s a shame they didn’t get to chase them,” she added. “I just feel really bad for all the athletes who didn’t going to get the chance to compete.”
The wide range of emotions wasn’t just felt by athletes though. Many coaches and administrators were also thrown for a loop.
“As a coach, the downtime was hard because this is what I love to do,” Eastern View baseball coach Ray Tricarico said. “You thrive on being out there every day with those kids and helping them grow as athletes and as people, so it was difficult to be isolated and not have that time together.”
“I had a nine-month-old at the time, so first and foremost, I understood the position a lot of people who still had to go to work were in with schools and daycare centers being shut down,” Culpeper AD Danny Nobbs said. “The pandemic touched everything. Kids didn’t have school, sports and activities to keep them mentally and physically engaged, and parents were either losing their jobs because their places of business were forced to close or being let go because they had to stay home and take care of their kids.
“All of those effects are still being felt a year later,” he continued. “Yes, things have improved, but we’re still not where we were before all this.”
The coronavirus didn’t just shut down high school sports, however. It forced the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball to pause their seasons from March until mid-summer, and while the NFL still managed to play a full campaign, college football was called off altogether at some levels.
At the NCAA’s Division I Football Championship Subdivision level, the Colonial Athletic Association decided in July to cancel its 2020 conference slate, but left the decision up to its member schools on whether or not they wanted to pursue independent schedules. Some opted to do so initially, but Towson (Md.) University was not one of them, choosing to suspend fall sports on the same day the CAA made it’s announcement.
A redshirt sophomore for the Tigers, 2018 Eastern View alum D’Ago Hunter lost an entire season because of that decision.
“When I first found out that the season was canceled, I was in shock,” said Hunter, who accumulated 797 all-purpose yards and a score while seeing action as a receiver, running back and return man for Towson in 2019. “I was already back on campus training with the team and we were wrapping up the first week of workouts when we got the bad news.
“It felt unreal.” he added. “I’ve been playing football for 15 years, and this hurt.”
Culpeper alums Eli Marks, Armani and Capone Hoffman, football players at D-II UVA-Wise, were faced with a similar situation to Hunter’s, though the Cavaliers opted to play a spring season that just recently kicked off. Armani, a freshman, and Capone, a sophomore, are still on the team. Marks, however, opted not to delay his graduation just to play one more year of football.
“I didn’t see the point in staying for a four- or five-game schedule with no championship,” said Marks, who finished with 29 receptions for 307 yards and a touchdown during his time at UVA-Wise. “I could have graduated last spring, but I came back for this extra year to play football. I kind of figured the season was going to get canceled with everything that was going on, but it didn’t really hit me until they announced it. Once that happened, I was just overcome with sadness.”
Like the collegiate conferences who opted not to play sports during the fall, the VHSL followed suit. Under “Championships +1,” an abbreviated 2020-21 athletic calendar passed by the league’s executive committee last September, winter sports began play in late December and wrapped up earlier this month. Fall sports, including football, started in late February and will run through early May, while spring sports are set for an April-June timeline.
Eastern View junior Corey Long, who helped lead the Cyclones’ boys basketball team to its first-ever regional championship and trip to the Class 4 state semifinals this winter, loved every minute of the campaign, regardless of its length.
“It was great just to be back on the court with my brothers,” he said. “Winning the regional championship and going to states is something none of us will ever forget, especially with everything that’s going on around us today.”
Long’s sentiments are shared by the athletes who have just retaken the field as well.
“It’s definitely been different, but I think everyone would tell you that they’re just glad we’re finally able to play,” said Eastern View football standout Raq Lawson, a junior. “Most of us used all that free time to work out and get better, so I looked at the situation as a gift in that way.”
“Sometimes, you don’t realize what you had until it’s gone,” Hoskin said. “That’s how I’ve chosen to look at things after the past year. You aren’t promised anything in this life, least of all sports, so you have to take advantage of every opportunity you get to do the things you love.”
