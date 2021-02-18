PAYNE: Despite disappointing finish, Cyclones' future looks bright

The disappointment was palpable inside the Eastern View locker room Wednesday night, and that wasn’t one bit surprising.
After all, the Cyclones had just dropped a disappointing 56-49 decision to host Smithfield in the Class 4 state boys basketball semifinals. Victory appeared there for the taking in their first trip to the Final Four in program history, yet they could never quite grasp the brass ring dangling right in front of them.
“[Smithfield] wanted it more than we did,” Eastern View’s Corey Long said afterwards, visibly dejected. “They outplayed us all night, especially when it mattered the most late in the game.”
Long wasn’t lying. The Cyclones (13-3), who trailed top-seeded Hanover 29-20 at halftime of the Region 4B semifinals and found themselves down 14 at Courtland in the regional championship game, were able to overcome those deficits with relentless defense and clutch shooting. But the Packers (9-0) staved off two of their patented second-half rallies, using a combination of their own cold-blooded shot-making by Rashad Tucker (18 points), Troy Giles (15) and Kelby Saunders (10) and a suffocating full-court pressure defense that forced 17 turnovers to do the trick.
“We never found our groove, and we committed too many turnovers,” said Eastern View assistant coach Jerome Pollard, who directed the team while head coach Patrick Thornhill remained in Culpeper following the death of his mother Wednesday morning. “You can’t do that, especially when you get to this point in the season.”
Long committed two of the Cyclones’ three gaffes in the final 90 seconds, which helped Smithfield pad what had been tenuous leads of 49-47 and 51-49. But it would be hard for even the most critical of Eastern View fans to be angry at the 6-foot-5 junior, who racked up 18 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots on the evening.
Long, who was averaging 12.1 points and 11.7 boards heading into Wednesday’s contest, is one of three starters the Cyclones should return next year. Fellow juniors Rickey Butler (12.8 PPG., 8.7 RPG.) and Taharka Siaca Bey (5 PPG.) are also expected back.
Eastern View should also return its top three reserves: freshman guards Amaree Robinson (8.2 PPG.) and D’Myo Hunter (5 PPG.) and junior forward Dom Sasso (3 PPG.).
The Cyclones will likely need both Robinson and Hunter to step into starting roles at the guard spots, given that D’Aze Hunter (14.3 PPG., 5.3 RPG.) and Gio Maxie (11.8), the squad’s only two seniors, occupied those roles over the past two seasons.
“There’s a lot of potential there between those two,” Thornhill said of Robinson and D’Myo Hunter following the region title game on Feb. 10. “Sometimes I have to remind myself that they’re both only freshmen. They played a big part in getting us this far, and I expect them to be big keys to our future success.”
If Robinson and Hunter do both step into the starting five, Thornhill shouldn’t have to worry too much about replenishing his bench. Eastern View’s junior varsity team, which defeated King George 52-49 to claim its third consecutive Battlefield District championship on Feb. 8, hasn’t lost to a district opponent in more than three years. Eight sophomores from this season’s squad, including Deuce Washington, Tyree Webster, Jimmy Waters, Jase Jackson, Cody Middlebrook and Hunter Lutz, will vie for spots on the varsity next winter.
“This was as good of a group of kids as I’ve ever coached,” Cyclones JV coach Mike Russell said. “There was a lot of talent there, but what stood out the most about those kids was how receptive they were to coaching and how hard they worked.”
Siaca Bey’s younger brother Frank will also be walking through Eastern View’s doors next fall. The eighth-grader is a standout for Floyd T. Binns’ boys hoops team, and he already stands 6-foot-6.
“There’s definitely some talent coming through the middle schools right now,” Russell said. “With that being said and the success that both the JV and varsity squads are already experiencing, we have an opportunity to build something special here.”
If you ask Long, there’s already something special in place.
“We accomplished a lot of firsts for Eastern View basketball [this season],” he said. “We won the first regional championship and made our first Final Four appearance. We were able to set a new bar, but we also aren’t satisfied with how things ended. Anything short of a state championship next year is a disappointment.”
