PAYNE: Despite disappointing finish, Cyclones' future looks bright

If Robinson and Hunter do both step into the starting five, Thornhill shouldn’t have to worry too much about replenishing his bench. Eastern View’s junior varsity team, which defeated King George 52-49 to claim its third consecutive Battlefield District championship on Feb. 8, hasn’t lost to a district opponent in more than three years. Eight sophomores from this season’s squad, including Deuce Washington, Tyree Webster, Jimmy Waters, Jase Jackson, Cody Middlebrook and Hunter Lutz, will vie for spots on the varsity next winter.

“This was as good of a group of kids as I’ve ever coached,” Cyclones JV coach Mike Russell said. “There was a lot of talent there, but what stood out the most about those kids was how receptive they were to coaching and how hard they worked.”

Siaca Bey’s younger brother Frank will also be walking through Eastern View’s doors next fall. The eighth-grader is a standout for Floyd T. Binns’ boys hoops team, and he already stands 6-foot-6.

“There’s definitely some talent coming through the middle schools right now,” Russell said. “With that being said and the success that both the JV and varsity squads are already experiencing, we have an opportunity to build something special here.”

If you ask Long, there’s already something special in place.

“We accomplished a lot of firsts for Eastern View basketball [this season],” he said. “We won the first regional championship and made our first Final Four appearance. We were able to set a new bar, but we also aren’t satisfied with how things ended. Anything short of a state championship next year is a disappointment.”

