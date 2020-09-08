PAYNE: Empty stadiums on Labor Day are a tough pill for us all to swallow

By the time a typical Labor Day rolls around, college football is wrapping up its opening weekend, the NFL is about to kick off its regular season, and the fall high school sports season is well underway.

As we’re all well aware of by now though, 2020 has been anything but typical. That word went out the window six months ago thanks to COVID-19.

More recently, the reality of how unconventional a time we’re living in hit close to home when the Virginia High School League proposed a plan that, when (likely) approved, will move football, field hockey, volleyball and other fall pastimes to next spring. That news means the local sports that student-athletes, student bodies and everyday citizens across the state lean on so heavily in order to foster a sense of accomplishment, teamwork, and pride in their respective schools and communities will be absent until at least mid December, when winter sports are (tentatively) scheduled to begin.

For a sportswriter in a small community, the sight of empty stadiums, pitches and gyms during the first week of September is just as sobering for my colleagues and I as it is for all of the above.