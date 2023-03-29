Lucas Bradshaw’s bases-clearing double capped a seven-run fourth inning and propelled the Culpeper baseball team to a 10-6 Battlefield District victory over visiting Courtland on Tuesday night.

Job Sheads’ RBI single got the ball rolling for the Blue Devils (3-1 overall, 2-0 district) in the bottom of the fourth, snapping a 3-3 tie. Ty Nobbs followed that up by drawing a bases-loaded walk, then Logan Fox scored on a Cougars error and Roscoe Croushorn delivered an RBI single, making it 7-3 and setting the stage for Bradshaw’s decisive blow.

Gavin Alvarado and Adam Gessler paced Culpeper’s offense with a pair of multi-hit performances. Alvarado finished 2 for 4, driving in a pair of runs with a second-inning double, while Gessler went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Nobbs improved to 2-0 on the mound this season, allowing two earned runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings of work. The freshman struck out two and walked four.

Courtland (2-1, 0-1) was led by Carlos Santos, who finished 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Nate Jackson, Lukas Miller, Jackson Garland and Aiden Reilly tallied one hit each, and Jackson collected an RBI as well.

Typically the Cougars’ ace, Garland suffered through a rough outing. He lasted just 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven runs on four hits. He struck out four, but walked six.

Culpeper has a road game at district and Region 3B rival Caroline (2-1, 1-0) on Thursday, then returns home on Friday for a matchup with defending regional champion William Monroe (3-1). Both contests are set for a 6 p.m. first pitch.

Courtland 0 1 1 1 1 2 0 — 6 5 1

Culpeper 0 2 1 7 0 0 X — 10 9 6

JACKSON GARLAND, Ganon Beltz (4), Calvin Rogers (5) and Brendan Ruckle. TY NOBBS, Jonas Franti (5), Adam Gessler (6) Roscoe Croushorn (7) and Lucas Bradshaw.

SPOTSYLVANIA 7, EASTERN VIEW 1: The visiting Cyclones were held to just two hits in a district road loss to the Knights.

Eastern View (0-5, 0-3) denied a no-hit bid by Spotsylvania’s Patrick DePue when Thomas Babich tripled with one out in the seventh. Jack Deal followed that with an RBI single, ending the shutout.

DePue managed to record the final two outs for a complete game, finishing with six strikeouts and a walk.

The Knights (1-2, 1-0) broke open a close game with two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth against Cyclones starter Kaden Hunnicutt. In the fourth, Josh Perez hit an RBI double and DePue followed that up with an RBI single, making it 4-0. In the fifth, Conner Smith delivered an RBI single and Perez an RBI triple, extending the lead to 7-0.

Perez and DePue both went 2 for 3, while Bryan Young finished 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Hunnicutt allowed seven runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out three.

The Cyclones are back in action Thursday, when they welcome district foe Chancellor to town. After that, they play host to nondistrict opponent Orange (3-1) on Friday. Both contests are scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch.

Eastern View 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 2 3

Spotsylvania 0 1 1 2 3 0 X — 7 8 0

KADEN HUNNICUTT, Jack Deal (6) and Branson James. PATRICK DePue and C.T. Reed.

SOFTBALL

COURTLAND 12, CULPEPER 10: The Cougars shocked the host Blue Devils with a six-run seventh to secure a district win.

Culpeper (1-4, 1-1) led 9-6 entering the seventh, but RBI singles by Olivia George and Maddi Dunavant and a RBI double from Olivia Roudabush gave Courtland (2-1, 1-0) a 10-9 lead. Brystal Newman then delivered the knockout punch with a two-run home run—her second of the game.

Newman finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs, George went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Roudabush was 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.

The Blue Devils built their 9-6 advantage courtesy of a nine-run fifth. A pair of two-run singles from Shelby Wood and Bailey McEvilly highlighted the big frame. Hailey Metzger and Kylie Quinn each tallied RBI singles, while Brooke House recorded a sacrifice fly RBI.

Quinn led Culpeper, finishing 3 for 3 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Metzger went 2 for 4.

The Blue Devils will host Caroline (3-2, 1-1) in a district matchup on Thursday and William Monroe (2-4) in a nondistrict affair on Friday. Both games will start at 6 p.m.

Courtland 2 0 4 0 0 0 6 — 12 10 2

Culpeper 0 0 0 0 9 0 1 — 10 8 3

Amanda Malie, OLIVIA ROUDABUSH (5) and Brystal Newman. HAILEY METZGER and Kaitlyn Postelle.

SPOTSYLVANIA 13, EASTERN VIEW 3: The visiting Cyclones were no match for the Knights in a game that was called after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Emma Comer went 2 for 3 with a double to pace Eastern View (0-5, 0-3), and Lilly Stiffler finished 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Nyla Brown was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead Spotsylvania (2-1, 1-0). Kate Braden, Mylia Knight, Mo Maslock, Kenzie Mummert and Zoe Price all chipped in one RBI apiece.

The Cyclones will welcome Chancellor for a district matchup on Thursday and Orange (4-1) for a nondistrict tilt on Friday. Both games will start at 6 p.m.

Eastern View 0 1 0 2 0 X X — 3 4 2

Spotsylvania 1 2 4 0 6 X X — 13 9 1

CAILIN RENDELL, Kelsi Leavell (3), Taylor Sain (5) and Sara Hopper. MO MASLOCK and Calleigh Craft.

GIRLS SOCCER

EASTERN VIEW 4, SPOTSYLVANIA 0: Anne Marie Pritchett and Tamirra Young scored two goals each to lead the Cyclones to victory over the host Knights.

Eastern View (2-1-0, 1-1-0) will host Chancellor (0-2-1, 0-0-1) at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday night.

CULPEPER 2, COURTLAND 2: Addison Beamer and Sara Dunphy recorded one goal apiece, but it wasn't enough to lead the host Blue Devils to their first win of the year.

Culpeper (0-2-2, 0-0-2) hosts Caroline (1-3-0, 0-2-0) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

COURTLAND 2, CULPEPER 1 (OT): Diego Amilpa tied the score at 1-1 on a free kick with two minutes to go in regulation, but the host Cougars (1-1-0, 1-0-0) won it in overtime on a free kick of their own.

Culpeper (0-4-0, 0-2-0) travels to Caroline (0-4-0, 0-2-0) at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

MONDAY'S LATE RESULTS

BOYS LACROSSE

CULPEPER 19, EASTERN VIEW 7: The visiting Blue Devils picked up a decisive road victory over their crosstown rivals on Monday night.

Drew Ramsey paced Culpeper (1-2) with six goals and three assists, Jacob Mills tallied five goals and an assist, and Charlie Holland recorded four goals.

The Blue Devils will visit Orange (2-0) on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Eastern View (0-2) travels to Kettle Run on Friday, also at 7.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CULPEPER 25, EASTERN VIEW 12: The Blue Devil girls routed the visiting Cyclones to complete a Monday night lacrosse sweep for Culpeper.

Faith Moore and Autumn Fairfax both had huge nights, scoring 11 goals each. Elizabeth Staton scored twice, while Olivia Greene found the back of the net once.

Goalkeeper Zoe Schneider recorded six saves for the Blue Devils (5-0).

Culpeper will put its unbeaten record on the line when it travels to Orange (1-1) at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Eastern View (0-2) is back in action when it visits Massaponax (2-2) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.