Prep roundup: Culpeper boys basketball holds off Maggie Walker

Devin Scott blocked a potential game-tying shot, and the Culpeper boys basketball team outlasted visiting Maggie Walker Governor’s School 47-44 on Wednesday night.

Jaiden Tyler led the Blue Devils (6-6) with 17 points, while Nate Amos finished with 16.

Culpeper has now defeated three fellow Region 3B schools in the past week, having also topped Manassas Park 62-44 on Jan. 4 and James Monroe 59-56 on Jan. 6.

“We’re 3-0 against teams in our region, which is big,” Blue Devils head coach James Thompson said. “That’s three wins against teams that we’re competing against for seeding come tournament time.”

On Tuesday, Culpeper fell 50-37 to Courtland in a Battlefield District contest. Matthew Amos tallied a team-high 13 points for the homestanding Blue Devils, while Nate Amos and Adam Gassler chipped in 7 apiece.

The Blue Devils visit Chancellor in another district matchup tomorrow night.

LADY BLUE DEVILS

STAY HOT

The Culpeper girls basketball team won its ninth consecutive game with a 69-45 rout of Maggie Walker on the road Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils (10-2) host Chancellor tomorrow night.

LOCATION SWITCH

FOR RIVALRY GAME

Next Tuesday’s basketball doubleheader between county rivals Eastern View and Culpeper has been moved from Culpeper Middle School to Eastern View.

The girls teams will tip off the doubleheader at 5:30 p.m., with the boys following at approximately 6:45.

The second doubleheader between the two schools, scheduled for Feb. 10, will now be played at CMS instead of EVHS.

CYCLONES FALL TO KNIGHTS ON THE MAT

The Eastern View wrestling team came up short against host Spotsylvania in a district meet held Wednesday night.

Bodhi Detwiler (106), Elijah Smoot (132), Andrew McCarton (150), Kadin Smoot (175), Brett Clatterbaugh (215) and Brayden Walker (285) all picked up victories for the Cyclones, with both Smoots and Clatterbaugh earning their by pinfall and Detwiler, McCarton and Walker prevailing by decision.

CLATTERBAUGH, WALKER HONORED

Clatterbaugh and Walker both received second-team Class 4 all-state honors on Wednesday for their efforts on the football field.

While both players were two-way standouts for the Cyclones, they earned their all-state accolades on defense—Clatterbaugh at linebacker and Walker at defensive tackle.

For more on this, pick up Sunday’s edition of the Star-Exponent.