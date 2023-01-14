Prep roundup: Culpeper girls win 10th straight, set up showdown with EV

The Culpeper girls basketball team won its 10th game in a row Friday night, defeating Chancellor 58-55 and setting up a crosstown showdown with rival Eastern View on Tuesday.

Amyah Robinson tallied nine of her 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils (11-2 overall, 6-0 district) withstood a late rally by the visiting Chargers (9-4, 4-2).

Culpeper started fast, with Autumn Fairfax scoring 10 points in the first quarter to stake the hosts to a 16-8 lead. Robinson sank a pair of 3-pointers during the stanza as well.

Fairfax added six more points in the third period and Robinson had five, helping the Blue Devils take a 44-37 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Chancellor’s Haley Lanning was instrumental in keeping her squad in the game down the stretch, as she poured in 11 of her team-high 17 points in the final frame. But with Fairfax in foul trouble, Robinson and Kelley Hutcherson (five points) stepped up in the game’s final minutes to seal the victory.

Fairfax finished with 20 points, while Hutcherson had 16.

For the Chargers, Lydia Brockelbank scored 14 points and Natalie Lanning added 10.

“We played a tough, scrappy team,” Culpeper head coach Corey Hutcherson said. “This was a hard-fought win that builds a team’s character.”

Chancellor 8 20 9 18 — 55

Culpeper 16 14 14 14 — 58

Chancellor (9-4, 4-2): Lydia Brockelbank 14, Anastazja Arven 2, Leah Schoonover 8, Maia Fissel 0, Natalie Lanning 10, Haley Lanning 17, Megan Clouser 4. Totals: 23 4-8 55.

Culpeper (11-2, 6-0): Susie Ishmael 0, Autumn Fairfax 20, Naomi Porter 0, Deja Richards 0, Amyah Robinson 22, Kelley Hutcherson 16, Ella Corbin 0. Totals: 19 15-21 58.

3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (N. Lanning 2, H. Lanning 2, Schoonover). Culpeper 5 (Robinson 3, Hutcherson 2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 51, COURTLAND 18: Even with a big matchup against the Blue Devils looming, the Cyclones didn’t take their eye off the ball, throttling the visiting Cougars to remain undefeated.

Ange Hyonkeu scored a game-high 15 points for Eastern View (11-0, 6-0) and Saniya Brown added 12.

Brown recorded all of her points in the first half, buoying the Cyclones to a 37-9 lead at intermission.

Hyonkeu tallied eight of her points in the third quarter as Eastern View shut Courtland out 12-0 to go up 49-9.

Jay’Lenia Thomas paced the Cougars (2-10, 1-5) with 11 points, but she was one of only two players to reach the scoring column. Janay Hill accounted for Courtland’s other seven points.

Tuesday’s showdown for first place in the Battlefield District between Eastern View and Culpeper is scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m. at EVHS.

Courtland 7 2 0 9 — 18

Eastern View 24 13 12 2 — 51

Courtland (2-10, 1-5): Zoie Hooks 0, Jay’Lenia Thomas 11, Juleena Washington 0, Janay Hill 7, Kayla Harvin 0, Airyana Maze 0, Anselina Prouty 0, Aminata Sillah 0. Totals: 8 1-3 18

Eastern View (11-0, 6-0): Ange Hyonkeu 15, Morgan Hoffman 0, Zaria Brown 4, Leila Hackley 5, Saniya Brown 12, Keke Humphrey 0, Mia Tinsley 1, K.K. Brown 6, Khloe Bowles 4, Destiny Washington 4, Taylor Dinkins 0, Kolby Smoot 0. Totals: 20 9-15 51.

3-pointers: Courtland 1 (Hill). Eastern View 2 (Hyonkeu, S. Brown).

BOYS BASKETBALL

CHANCELLOR 76, CULPEPER 48: Nate Amos scored 20 points for the visiting Blue Devils, but a 21-5 second quarter advantage helped carry the Chargers to victory.

Ja’Den McKoy led Chancellor (4-8, 3-3) with a game-high 23 points. Charles Brown and Larell Edwards both posted double-doubles: Brown finished with 14 points and 11 assists, and Edwards tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Culpeper (6-7, 1-4) will play at Eastern View at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Culpeper 16 5 14 13 — 48

Chancellor 16 21 18 21 — 76

Culpeper (6-7, 1-4): Jaiden Tyler 7, Nathan Amos 20, Matthew Amos 4, Elijah Simpson 0, Devin Scott 2, Devaughn Cooper 4, Elijah Mancha 2, Adam Gassler 2, Nicholas Hoffman 0, Cameron Groves 0, Austin Warren 5, Jayden Johnson 2. Totals: 16 11-15 48.

Chancellor (4-8, 3-3): Charles Brown 14, Lucas Hufner 0, Wally Abed 0, Ja’Den McKoy 23, Jordan Nickerson 2, Vincente Camarca 0, Seth Hunter 13, Camden Dodson 7, Larell Edwards 13, Joseph Maldanado 4, Christian Nickerson 0. Totals: 30 12-14 76.

3-pointers: Culpeper 5 (N. Amos 3, Tyler, Warren). Chancellor 4 (Brown 2, McKoy, Edwards).

COURTLAND 68, EASTERN VIEW 64: The Cyclones (4-8, 3-3) came up short against the host Cougars (11-3, 5-1), who finished the game on a 15-7 run.