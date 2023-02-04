Autumn Fairfax scored 24 points, Amyah Robinson tallied 20 and Maylee Regan finished with 14 as the Culpeper girls basketball team thumped visiting Courtland 69-35 on Friday night for its fifth straight victory.

Fairfax poured in 13 of her points in the first half, helping the Blue Devils (16-3 overall, 11-1 Battlefield District) build a 34-19 lead at intermission. She tacked on another nine points in the third quarter as the advantage ballooned to 52-24.

Robinson and Regan both provided balanced efforts to complement Fairfax's. Robinson scored 10 points in each half, while Regan posted eight in the first half and six in the second.

Airyana Maze paced the Cougars (5-15, 3-9) with nine points, and Peyton Heishman contributed seven.

With the win, Culpeper remained one game behind crosstown rival Eastern View (18-0, 12-0) for first place in the district. The Blue Devils and Cyclones wrap up the regular season against each other next Friday night at Culpeper Middle School.

UP NEXT

Culpeper will play at Chancellor (14-5, 9-3) on Tuesday night.

Courtland 6 13 5 11 -- 35

Culpeper 16 18 18 17 -- 69

Courtland (5-15, 3-9): Zoie Hooks 2, Jay Thomas 6, JuJu Washington 0, Janay Hill 6, Peyton Heishman 7, Kayla Harvin 0, Airyana Maze 9, Anjelina Prouty 3, Ami Sillah 2. Totals: 16 2-12 35.

Culpeper (16-3, 11-1): Emma Carson 0, Susie Ishmael 2, Maylee Regan 14, Autumn Fairfax 24, Amyah Robinson 20, Kelley Hutcherson 6, Ella Corbin 0, Carla Nieto 0, Beatriz De Miguel 1, Grace Hillin 2, Hannah Southard 0. Totals: 25 19-39 69.

3-pointers: Courtland 1 (Prouty). Culpeper 0.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 41, KING GEORGE 28: Destiny Washington scored 12 points to buoy the undefeated Cyclones to a win over the visiting Foxes.

Washington tallied 10 of her points in the first half to stake Eastern View (18-0, 12-0) to an 18-8 halftime lead.

Saniya Brown added nine points to the Cyclones' cause, while Ange Hyonkeu finished with eight.

Haylee Callahan led King George (9-10, 5-7) with a game-high 14 points.

Eastern View, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the Region 4B power-point standings, will play at Courtland (5-15, 3-9) on Tuesday night.

King George 6 2 12 8 -- 28

Eastern View 9 9 13 11 -- 41

King George (9-10, 5-7): Morgen Davidson 5, Audrey Jones 2, Madison Sobota 5, Kaylee Truslow 2, Callista Rash 0, Alannah Breen 0, Haylee Callahan 14. Totals: 12 4-11 28.

Eastern View (18-0, 12-0): Ange Hyonkeu 8, Zaria Brown 0, Leila Hackley 0, Saniya Brown 9, Mia Tinsley 0, K.K. Brown 6, Khloe Bowles 0, Destiny Washington 12, Kolby Smoot 6. Totals: 18 4-9 41.

3-pointers: King George 0. Eastern View 1 (S. Brown).

BOYS BASKETBALL

CAROLINE 81, CULPEPER 39: The host Blue Devils fell behind 44-15 in the first half and couldn't recover in a loss to the Cavaliers.

Nate Amos led Culpeper (6-13, 1-10) with nine points and Devin Scott finished with eight.

Jay Freeman paced Caroline (10-8, 8-3) with 22 points, while Gabe Campbell poured in 19.

The Blue Devils will host Chancellor (6-12, 5-7) on Tuesday night.

Caroline 25 19 25 12 -- 81

Culpeper 9 6 16 8 -- 39

Caroline (10-8, 8-3): Gabe Campbell 19, Carson Lyons 9, T.J. Frye 2, Jaeden Berry 2, Jay Freeman 22, Malek Beasley 5, Christian Tingen 7, Dennel Douglas 8, Gerald Toliver 2, Exzavier Smith 0, Jalen Haney 5. Totals: 32 10-13 81.

Culpeper (6-13, 1-10): Jaiden Tyler 0, Nate Amos 9, Matthew Amos 2, Elijah Simpson 0, Devin Scott 8, Devaughn Cooper 3, J.Q. Williams 6, Adam Gassler 6, Nicholas Hoffman 0, Austin Warren 5, Jaidyn Johnson 0, Donovan Glymph 0. Totals: 16 5-14 39.

3-pointers: Caroline 7 (Freeman 3, Lyons 2, Campbell, Haney). Culpeper 2 (Williams, Warren).