Prep roundup: Cyclone boys blow out Caroline, move closer to first

Darius Stafford scored 20 points, D’Myo Hunter added 18 and Jase Jackson contributed 17, sparking the Eastern View boys basketball team to a commanding 83-52 victory over Caroline in a Battlefield District matchup on Tuesday night.

The host Cyclones wasted no time jumping on the Cavaliers, taking a 27-10 first-quarter lead behind 12 points from Jackson, who sank a pair of 3-pointers in the frame.

Stafford poured in 10 points in the second period and Hunter chipped in seven, and Eastern View’s lead ballooned to 55-19 at halftime.

The win moved the Cyclones (7-9 overall, 6-3 district) within a game of first place in the district, and it also avenged a 77-68 loss to the Cavaliers (8-7, 6-2) on Dec. 9.

Caroline and Courtland (13-4, 7-2) are now tied for first place in the loss column, while Eastern View and King George (13-3, 6-3) are deadlocked for third.

“Caroline is at the top of the district, so the guys knew this was an important game,” Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “Our guys came out with great effort on defense, and that led to our offensive success.”

The Cavaliers’ Gabe Campbell, who entered the day as the district’s leading scorer at 22.5 points per contest, was harassed by Eastern View to the tune of just 12 points.

Campbell scored 27 points in the first game between the two squads.

Dennel Douglas led Caroline with 20 points—12 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Up next

The Cyclones will travel to James Monroe (6-11, 1-8) on Friday.

Caroline 10 9 13 20 — 52

Eastern View 27 28 18 10 — 83

Caroline (8-7, 6-2): Gabe Campbell 12, Carson Lyons 0, T.J. Frye 0, Jaeden Berry 2, Jay Freeman 8, Malek Beasley 2, Christian Tingen 2, Dennel Douglas 20, Gerald Toliver 2, Exzavier Smith 2, Jalen Haney 2. Totals: 21 10-18 52.

Eastern View (7-9, 6-3): Darius Stafford 20, Tyree Webster 6, D’Myo Hunter 18, Jayden Williams 0, Jayce Clancey 4, Cam Roy 4, Jase Jackson 17, Montreal Streat 0, Valentine Mancha 0, Ian King 0, Josh Seworder 2, Deuce Washington 8, Jimmy Waters 4. Totals: 33 10-16 83.

3-pointers: Caroline 0. Eastern View 7 (Jackson 3, Webster 2, Stafford, Hunter).

BOYS BASKETBALL

KING GEORGE 68, CULPEPER 51: Nate Amos scored 24 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the host Blue Devils from dropping their fourth straight game.

Mekhai White turned in a monster effort for the Foxes (13-3, 6-3), finishing with 26 points, 26 rebounds and seven assists. Nehemiah Frye added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Da’Mon Duffin contributed 15 points and seven assists.

Culpeper (6-10, 1-7) will visit Spotsylvania (7-10, 4-5) on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CULPEPER 69, KING GEORGE 34: Autumn Fairfax led four players in double figures with a game-high 26 points as the visiting Blue Devils rolled to an easy win.

Fairfax tallied 18 points in the first half, buoying Culpeper (13-3, 8-1) to a 47-17 lead at intermission.

Amyah Robinson chipped in 17 points, Kelley Hutcherson had 12 and Maylee Regan finished with 11 to complement Fairfax’s effort.

Haylee Callahan scored nine points to lead the Foxes (8-8, 4-5).

The Blue Devils will host Spotsylvania (1-16, 0-9) on Friday.

Culpeper 29 18 11 11 — 69

King George 11 6 7 10 — 34

Culpeper (13-3, 8-1): Emma Carson 0, Susie Ishmael 1, Maylee Regan 11, Autumn Fairfax 26, Naomi Porter 0, Deja Richards 0, Amyah Robinson 17, Kelley Hutcherson 12, Ella Corbin 0, Carla Nieto 0, Beatriz De Miguel 0, Grace Hillin 2, Hannah Southard 0. Totals: 25 13-20 69.

King George (8-8, 4-5): Morgen Davidson 3, Kamira Bookert 3, Audrey Jones 7, Madison Sobota 6, Kaylee Truslow 0, Callista Rash 0, Alannah Breen 6, Haylee Callahan 9. Totals: 14 3-6 34.

3-pointers: Culpeper 6 (Fairfax 3, Hutcherson 2, Robinson). King George 3 (Davidson, Bookert, Jones).

EASTERN VIEW 57, CAROLINE 13: The Cyclones held the host Cavaliers without a field goal in the first half and never looked back in a rout.

Ange Hyonkeu scored 13 of her game-high 19 points for Eastern View (14-0, 9-0), which led 31-3 at intermission.

Destiny Washington took over from there, tallying eight of her 12 points in the third quarter to help the Cyclones extend their edge to 49-8.

Mia Tinsley added eight points for Eastern View, which had 10 players reach the scoring column.

Kayla Veney paced Caroline (7-10, 3-6) with six points.

Eastern View will travel to Liberty-Bealeton for a nondistrict game on Thursday, then host James Monroe (8-9, 4-5) in district action on Friday.

Eastern View 16 15 18 8 — 57

Caroline 0 3 5 5 — 13

Eastern View (14-0, 9-0): Ange Hyonkeu 19, Morgan Hoffman 3, Zaria Brown 4, Leila Hackley 1, Saniya Brown 2, KeKe Humphrey 2, Mia Tinsley 8, K.K. Brown 2, Khloe Bowles 0, Destiny Washington 12, Taylor Dinkins 0, Kolby Smoot 4. Totals: 24 8-13 57.

Caroline (7-10, 3-6): Lilyanah Johnson 0, Kayla Veney 6, Nya Howard 4, Tinyia Terrell 0, Alisha Fields 0, Nina Torres 0, Nalea Eubank 3, Alia Fields 0. Totals: 4 4-10 13.

3-pointers: Eastern View 1 (Tinsley). Caroline 1 (Eubank).