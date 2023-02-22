Ange Hyonkeu scored 21 points, Destiny Washington added 12 and Saniya Brown chipped in 10 as the Eastern View girls basketball team beat Dinwiddie 53-36 in a Region 4B quarterfinal game on Tuesday night.

Hyonkeu poured in 11 of her points in the first quarter to buoy the top-seeded Cyclones (22-1) to a 20-7 lead over the No. 9 Generals (12-12).

Washington tallied six points in the second period, while Hyonkeu and Brown scored five each, extending Eastern View’s advantage to 36-15 at halftime.

The host Cyclones’ lead grew as big as 53-26 midway through the fourth quarter.

Kyzah Robinson paced the Generals with 12 points, while Lauren Parham finished with 10.

Next up for Eastern View is a date with fifth-seeded Hanover (18-6) in Friday night’s regional semifinal round, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. at EVHS. The Hawks topped No. 4 Monacan 56-49 in another regional quarterfinal contest on Tuesday night in Richmond.

The winner of the Eastern View-Hanover matchup will advance to Monday night’s regional championship game and earn a spot in the Class 4 state tournament, which starts on March 3.

Dinwiddie 7 8 7 14 — 36

Eastern View 20 16 12 5 — 53

Dinwiddie (12-12): Madison Batts 6, Lauren Parham 10, Kyzah Robinson 12, Emily Dougherty 0, Yasmin Clanton 0, Sadie Hudson 0, Christiana Jones 6, Nala Bain 0, Carolina Berry 2. Totals: 15 5-11 36.

Eastern View (22-1): Ange Hyonkeu 21, Morgan Hoffman 0, Zaria Brown 4, Leila Hackley 3, Saniya Brown 10, KeKe Humphrey 0, Mia Tinsley 3, K.K. Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 0, Destiny Washington 12, Taylor Dinkins 0, Kolby Smoot 0. Totals: 17 16-26 53.

3-pointers: Dinwiddie 1 (Robinson). Eastern View 3 (Hyonkeu 2, Hackley).

REGION 3B

BRENTSVILLE DISTRICT 57, CULPEPER 44: Autumn Fairfax scored 14 points and Amyah Robinson had 13, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the host Blue Devils’ season from coming to a close at the hands of the Tigers.

Brentsville’s Alden Yergey tallied 10 of her game-high 27 points in the third quarter, helping the third-seeded Tigers (19-5) turn a 27-all halftime deadlock into a 43-34 lead.

Yergey added eight more points in the fourth period to help her squad earn the victory and a spot in Friday’s regional title game against No. 1 seed Meridian (23-1).

Fairfax and Robinson, who entered the night averaging a combined 44 points per contest, did most of their damage in the first half. Robinson scored 11 points before intermission, while Fairfax recorded seven.

“We had an awesome season,” Culpeper head coach Corey Hutcherson said of his squad, which finished 19-6 just one year after going 3-17. “We had a bad third quarter and never recovered, but my hat’s off to Brentsville, they played a heck of a game.”

Brentsville 13 14 16 14 — 57 Culpeper 11 16 7 10 — 44 Brentsville (19-5): Payton Brown 6, Natalie Marvin 0, Alden Yergey 27, Cara Vollmer 10, Emily Spittle 8, Brook Miller 0, Savannah Price 0, Elizabeth Rice 6. Totals: 24 4-5 57.

Culpeper (19-6): Susie Ishmael 6, Maylee Regan 4, Autumn Fairfax 14, Naomi Porter 0, Amyah Robinson 13, Kelley Hutcherson 7. Totals: 18 5-7 44.

3-pointers: Brentsville 5 (Yergey 3, Brown 2). Culpeper 3 (Fairfax, Robinson, Hutcherson).