Prep roundup: Cyclone girls eke past Chancellor to remain undefeated

The Eastern View girls basketball team used balanced scoring and strong defense down the stretch to pick up a 43-39 Battlefield District victory over Chancellor on Friday night.

The host Cyclones led just 32-30 through three quarters, but five different players scored in the final period to help them improve to 13-0 overall and 8-0 in the Battlefield District.

No Eastern View player tallied more than three points in the fourth quarter, with Saniya Brown connecting on a 3-pointer to lead the way. Zaria Brown, Leila Hackley, Destiny Washington and Khloe Bowles all chipped in two points each during the stanza.

Bowles led the Cyclones in scoring, finishing with a season-high 14 points, while Ange Hyonkeu added eight. Brown and Washington ended up with six points apiece.

A 6-foot-2 senior center, Bowles entered the night averaging a team-high five assists per contest. But she used her size advantage over the smaller Chargers early on, scoring 10 first-half points to help stake Eastern View to a 26-24 lead at intermission.

“She’s a very unselfish player,” Cyclones head coach Mike McCombs said of Bowles. “We’ve been working with her, trying to get her to be a little bit more offensive-minded. I thought she did a good job demanding the basketball in this game.”

Defensively, Eastern View held an opponent under 40 points for the 10th time this season. The Cyclones are now allowing a meager 30.3 points per game.

“The kids continue to buy in to our defensive philosophy, which is to pressure our opponents into playing to their weaknesses,” McCombs said of his squad, which suffocated Chancellor to the tune of just 15 points after halftime. “And from there, it’s all about winning possessions one at a time. I feel like that’s something they’ve done really well throughout the season.”

Natalie Lanning led the Chargers (10-5, 5-3) with 14 points, while sister Haley Lanning finished with 13.

UP NEXT

Eastern View visits Caroline (7-9, 3-5) on Tuesday.

Chancellor 13 11 6 9 — 39

Eastern View 12 14 6 11 — 43

Chancellor (10-5, 5-3): Lydia Brockelbank 9, Anastazja Arvan 2, Leah Schoonover 0, Maia Fissel 0, Natalie Lanning 14, Haley Lanning 13, Megan Clouser 1. Totals: 17 2-6 39.

Eastern View (13-0, 8-0): Ange Hyonkeu 8, Zaria Brown 6, Leila Hackley 2, Saniya Brown 5, Mia Tinsley 2, K.K. Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 14, Destiny Washington 6. Totals: 21 0-4 43.

3-pointers: Chancellor 3 (N. Lanning 2, H. Lanning). Eastern View 1 (Brown).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CULPEPER 72, CAROLINE 37

The Blue Devils rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to Eastern View by thrashing the visiting Cavaliers.

Amyah Robinson scored 27 of her game-high 29 points in the first half, where Culpeper (12-3, 7-1) left no doubt about the outcome. The Blue Devils led 32-6 after a quarter and 58-18 by intermission.

Autumn Fairfax and Kelley Hutcherson also reached double figures for Culpeper, finishing with 18 and 11 points, respectively.

Tinyia Terrell paced Caroline (7-9, 3-5) with 20 points.

The Blue Devils travel to King George (8-7, 4-4) on Tuesday.

Caroline 6 12 5 14 — 37

Culpeper 32 26 14 0 — 72

Caroline (7-9, 3-5): Lilyanah Johnson 2, Kayla Veney 4, Nya Howard 4, Tinyia Terrell 20, Alisha Fields 0, Nina Torres 0, Nalea Eubank 7, Alia Fields 0. Totals: 16 2-6 37.

Culpeper (12-3, 7-1): Emma Carson 0, Susie Ishmael 2, Maylee Regan 8, AUtumn Fairfax 18, Naomi Porter 2, Deja Richards 2, Amyah Robinson 29, Kelley Hutcherson 11, Ella Corbin 0, Carla Nieto 0, Beatriz De Miguel 0, Grace Hillin 0, Hannah Southard 0. Totals: 28 13-22 72.

3-pointers: Caroline 3 (Terrell 2, Eubank). Culpeper 3 (Robinson 3).

BOYS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 61, CHANCELLOR 49

Darius Stafford and Jase Jackson scored 16 points apiece to buoy the Cyclones to a district road win over the Chargers.

Eastern View (6-9, 5-3) led just 24-20 at halftime, but used a 21-9 third-quarter advantage to pull away. Jackson tallied five points in the frame, while Stafford contributed four.

Jayce Clancey chipped in 10 points for the Cyclones.

Ja’Den McKoy led Chancellor (5-9, 4-4) with 22 points, while Seth Hunter contributed 10.

Eastern View will host Caroline (8-6, 6-1) on Tuesday.

CAROLINE 101, CULPEPER 56

The first-place Cavaliers scored 62 second-half points in a rout of the Blue Devils.

Gabe Campbell led six Caroline players in double-figure scoring, finishing with a game-high 24 points. Jalen Haney tallied 17, T.J. Frye added 12, and Jay Freeman, Christian Tingen and Dennel Douglas scored 10 each.

The host Cavaliers (8-6, 6-1) led 39-23 at halftime, but erupted for 39 points in the third quarter. Campbell logged 10 points in the period and Haney had nine.

Culpeper (6-9, 1-6) was paced by 20 points from Nate Amos and 10 from Elijah Simpson.

The Blue Devils will host King George on Tuesday.

Culpeper 2 21 17 16 — 56

Caroline 15 24 39 23 — 101

Culpeper (6-9, 1-6): Jaiden Tyler 3, Nate Amos 20, Matthew Amos 7, Elijah Simpson 10, Devin Scott 2, Devaughn Cooper 4, Elijah Mancha 4, Adam Gassler 0, Cameron Groves 4, Austin Warren 2, Jaidyn Johnson 0. Totals: 20 12-20 56.

Caroline (8-6, 6-1): Gabe Campbell 24, Carson Lyons 4, T.J. Frye 12, Jaeden Berry 4, Jay Freeman 10, Malek Beasley 3, Christian Tingen 10, Dennel Douglas 10, Gerald Toliver 0, Exzavier Smith 7, Jalen Haney 17. Totals: 41 11-16 101.

3-pointers: Culpeper 4 (N. Amos 3, Tyler). Caroline 8 (Frye 4, Freeman 2, Haney 2).