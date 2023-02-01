Prep roundup: Eastern View boys pull away from Spotsylvania, into first-place tie

Jase Jackson scored eight of his team-high 18 points in the second quarter, helping the Eastern View boys basketball team blow the game open and roll to an 80-55 win over visiting Spotsylvania on Tuesday night.

Jackson’s outburst came during a 23-7 run that turned a tenuous 11-8 lead into a 34-15 halftime advantage.

Three of Jackson’s fellow seniors reached double figures as the Cyclones celebrated Senior Night—Tyree Webster and Montreal Streat tallied 13 points each, and Jimmy Waters finished with 10.

Eastern View moved into a four-way tie for first place in the Battlefield District with the victory, coupled with Caroline’s 57-48 victory over previous frontrunner Courtland.

Eastern View (9-9, 8-3) is now in a dead heat with Courtland (14-5, 8-3), King George (16-3, 8-3) and Caroline (9-8, 7-3) with just over a week left in the regular season. The Cyclones play at King George on Thursday, host Courtland next Tuesday and close out the regular season at Culpeper next Friday.

Amir Savage paced Spotsylvania (8-11, 5-6) with 22 points, while Harold Black chipped in 11 and Isaiah Patterson had 10.

Spotsylvania 8 7 21 19 — 55

Eastern View 11 23 25 21 — 80

Spotsylvania (8-11, 5-6): Isaiah Patterson 10, Amir Savage 22, Josiah Foxx 0, Jaiden Young 0, T.J. Grigsby 5, Harold Black 11, Jefferson Paz 1, Jamison Haig 0, Micah Patterson 6. Totals: 21 11-24 55.

Eastern View (9-9, 8-3): Darius Stafford 6, Tyree Webster 13, D’Myo Hunter 2, Jayden Williams 0, Jayce Clancey 9, Cam Roy 0, Jase Jackson 18, Montreal Streat 13, Valentine Mancha 5, Ian King 0, Josh Seworder 2, Deuce Washington 2, Jimmy Waters 10. Totals: 32 12-22 80.

3-pointers: Spotsylvania 2 (I. Patterson, Grigsby). Eastern View 4 (Webster 2, Clancey, Mancha).

BOYS BASKETBALL

JAMES MONROE 56, CULPEPER 50: Despite being down four starters on the road, the Yellow Jackets managed to snap their eight-game losing streak at the expense of the Blue Devils.

James Monroe (7-12, 2-9) was led by a game-high 14 points from Tyson Taylor, while Dezaun Robinson finished with 12.

Grant Kornegay added eight points and Ke’shaun Wallace contributed six as the Jackets shot 69% from the floor.

Nathan Amos led Culpeper (6-12, 1-9) with 13 points, and Devaughn Cooper and Jaidyn Johnson chipped in nine apiece.

The Blue Devils will try to snap their six-game losing streak when they host Caroline (9-8, 7-3) on Thursday.

James Monroe 14 11 18 13 — 56 Culpeper 19 7 14 10 — 50

James Monroe (7-12, 2-9): Tyson Taylor 14, Dezaun Robinson 12, Grant Kornegay 8, Ke’shaun Wallace 6, Nate Copeland 5, Michael Edwards 4, Marquise Thornley 4, Noah Randell 3, Tykori Pettus 0. Totals 13 18-26 56.

Culpeper (6-12, 1-9): Nathan Amos 13, Devaughn Cooper 9, Jaidyn Johnson 9, Matthew Amos 7, Adam Gassler 6, Devin Scott 2, Austin Warren 2, J.Q. Williams 2, Elijah Simpson 0. Totals 14 16-34 50.

3-pointers: James Monroe 4 (Robinson, Wallace, Copeland, Randell). Culpeper 2 (N. Amos, Cooper).

-Box score provided by the Free Lance-Star

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CULPEPER 79, JAMES MONROE 69: Autumn Fairfax’s 35 points carried the Blue Devils past the host Yellow Jackets.

Fairfax poured in 18 points in the first half to buoy Culpeper (15-3, 10-1) to a 45-18 lead.

Amyah Robinson finished with 22 points to complement Fairfax’s effort, and Maylee Regan tallied 14.

James Monroe (8-11, 4-7) tried to rally in the second half, outscoring the Blue Devils 51-34. Kayana Cloud scored 15 of her team-high 16 points down the stretch, while Harmony Jones totaled 10 of her 15.

Zaniyah Young added 16 points to the Jackets’ cause.

Culpeper will host Courtland (5-14, 3-8) on Friday.

Culpeper 26 19 16 18 — 79 James Monroe 10 8 26 25 — 69

Culpeper (15-3, 10-1): Emma Carson 2, Susie Ishmael 0, Maylee Regan 14, Autumn Fairfax 35, Deja Richards 0, Amyah Robinson 22, Kelley Hutcherson 6. Totals: 34 8-17 79.

James Monroe (8-11, 4-7): Kayana Cloud 16, C’Niyah Turner 4, Harmony Jones 15, Zaniyah Young 16, Symphoni Swain 0, Kayla Shepard 4, Alexia Robinson 10, Laila Taylor 4, Jordan Carter 0. Totals: 27 11-19 69.

3-pointers: Culpeper 3 (Robinson 3). James Monroe 4 (Young 4).

EASTERN VIEW 54, SPOTSYLVANIA 21: Ange Hyonkeu led 11 players in the scoring column with 13 points as the visiting Cyclones rolled over the Knights.

Destiny Washington and Kolby Smoot tallied nine points each for Eastern View (17-0, 11-0) which remained a game ahead of crosstown rival Culpeper for first place in the district.

Kelly Ross led Spotsylvania (1-18, 0-11) with 11 points.

The Cyclones will host King George (9-9, 5-6) on Thursday.

Eastern View 21 15 11 7 — 57

Spotsylvania 5 2 8 6 — 21

Eastern View (17-0, 11-0): Ange Hyonkeu 13, Morgan Hoffman 2, Zaria Brown 2, Leila Hackley 3, Saniya Brown 6, KeKe Humphrey 1, Mia Tinsley 4, K.K. Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 3, Destiny Washington 9, Taylor Dinkins 2, Kolby Smoot 9. Totals: 24 5-13 54.

Spotsylvania (1-18, 0-11): Ellie Cox 3, Jada Jones 0, Mariah Patterson 0, J.J. Depue 0, Morgan Maslock 0, Lily Newsome 0, Kelly Ross 11, Hailey Searles 0, Emma Siefker 7, Nora Hart 0. Totals: 8 1-2 21.

3-pointers: Eastern View 1 (Hackley). Spotsylvania 4 (Ross 3, Cox).