Prep roundup: Fairfax's 40 helps Culpeper girls steamroll Spotsylvania

Autumn Fairfax scored a career-high 40 points to pace the Culpeper girls basketball team to a commanding 84-23 Battlefield District win over Spotsylvania on Friday night.

Fairfax tallied 20 of her points in the second and third quarters as the host Blue Devils (14-3 overall, 9-1 district) built a 62-19 lead, then accounted for 14 of her squad’s 22 points in the fourth period.

Amyah Robinson added 23 points for Culpeper, with 13 of those coming in the third quarter, and Maylee Regan finished the contest with 10.

Kelly Ross and Emma Siefker scored 10 points apiece for the Knights (1-17, 0-10).

UP NEXT

The Blue Devils will play at James Monroe (8-10, 4-6) on Tuesday night.

Spotsylvania 3 4 12 4 — 23

Culpeper 12 24 26 22 — 84

Spotsylvania (1-17, 0-10): Ellie Cox 0, Mariah Patterson 3, Alyssa DePuc 0, Mo Maslock 0, Lily Newsome 0, Kelly Ross 10, Whisper Yelton 0, Hayley Searles 0, Emma Siefker 10, Nora Hart 0. Totals: 11 1-5 23.

Culpeper (14-3, 9-1): Emma Carson 3, Susie Ishmael 0, Maylee Regan 10, Autumn Fairfax 40, Deja Richards 0, Amyah Robinson 23, Kelley Hutcherson 4, Ella Corbin 0, Carla Nieto 0, Beatriz De Miguel 0, Grace Hillin 0, Hannah Southard 4. Totals: 38 5-15 84.

3-pointers: Spotsylvania 0. Culpeper 3 (Robinson 3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 62, JAMES MONROE 51: The Cyclones shook off a sluggish start to top the visiting Yellow Jackets and remain undefeated.

Ange Hyonkeu poured in 15 of her game-high 27 in the second quarter to help Eastern View (16-0, 10-0) erase an eight-point deficit and take a 31-24 lead into halftime.

Leila Hackley stepped up for the Cyclones after the break, scoring 10 of her 12 points over the final two quarters.

Destiny Washington added 10 points to Eastern View’s cause.

JM (8-10, 4-6) led 18-10 after the first period, due in large part to a balanced scoring effort. C’Niyah Turner tallied six points in the frame, while Kayana Cloud and Harmony Jones each chipped in four.

Cloud led the Jackets with 17 points, with Turner finishing with 14 and Jones 11.

The Cyclones will visit Spotsylvania (1-17, 0-10) on Tuesday night.

James Monroe 18 6 10 17 — 51

Eastern View 10 21 14 17 — 62

James Monroe (8-10, 4-6): Symphoni Swain 2, Jordan Carter 0, Talia Henson 0, Laila Taylor 1, Kayla Shepard 0, Alexia Robinson 6, Kayana Cloud 17, Zaniyah Young 0, Harmony Jones 11, C’Niyah Turner 14. Totals: 22 7-11 51.

Eastern View (16-0, 10-0): Ange Hyonkeu 27, Zaria Brown 2, Leila Hackley 12, Saniya Brown 2, Mia Tinsley 2, K.K. Brown 7, Destiny Washington 10. Totals: 21 19-27 62.

3-pointers: James Monroe 0. Eastern View 1 (Hyonkeu).

BOYS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 82, JAMES MONROE 59: The Cyclones blitzed the host Yellow Jackets early, building a 27-15 first-quarter advantage and cruising to victory.

Jase Jackson scored 10 of his 22 points in the opening period, sinking a pair of 3-pointers.

Eastern View (8-9, 7-3) expanded it’s lead to 45-29 by intermission, thanks to six points apiece from Jackson and Darius Stafford in the second quarter.

Stafford finished with 16 points.

D’Myo Hunter tallied eight of his 16 points in the third period and Jackson added six more, sparking a 24-9 run that gave the Cyclones a 69-38 advantage.

Dezaun Robinson and Tee Ford led JM (6-12, 1-9) with 15 points each, though they combined to score just six points after halftime.

Eastern View will host Spotsylvania (8-10, 5-5) on Tuesday night.

Eastern View 27 18 24 13 — 82

James Monroe 15 14 9 21 — 59

Eastern View (8-9, 7-3): Darius Stafford 16, Tyree Webster 5, D’Myo Hunter 16, Jayden Williams 6, Jayce Clancey 6, Cam Roy 0, Jase Jackson 22, Montreal Streat 4, Valentine Mancha 0, Ian King 0, Josh Seworder 0, Deuce Washington 3, Jimmy Waters 4. Totals: 30 15-20 82.

James Monroe (6-12, 1-9): Dezaun Robinson 15, Tee Ford 15, Ke’Shaun Wallace 10, Michael Edwards 8, Marquise Thornley 2, Tyson Taylor 7, Nathaniel Copeland 0, Julius Davis 2, Noah Randell 0, William Payne 0, Grant Kornegay 0. Totals: 20 13-15 59.

3-pointers: Eastern View 7 (Jackson 4, Stafford, Webster, Hunter). James Monroe 6 (Wallace 2, Edwards 2, Robinson, Ford).