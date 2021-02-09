Region 4B boys basketball semifinal: Courtland rallies to edge Monacan, reach regional final

Tall opponents and big deficits do not faze the Courtland boys basketball team.
The Cougars overcame both hurdles on Tuesday and moved to within one victory of their third straight trip to the state tournament by defeating visiting Monacan 64-58.
Courtland will entertain Eastern View Wednesday afternoon with the winner punching its ticket to the Class 4 state semifinals with either the Cougars or Cyclones playing its opener on the road.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Courtland coach Eric Davis admitted after his Cougars rallied from an 11-point deficit in the first quarter. “We’re been battling all year [splitting two regular-season games with the Cyclones]. We’re two good teams and whoever plays the best is going to win.”
In the early going, the Cougars (13-2) appeared headed to a disappointing finish. Led by 6-foot-7 senior center Ja’mais Werts, the Chiefs cashed in on 9 of 13 shots from the field to forge a 19-8 advantage after one quarter.
Monacan led by as many as 11 points, not falling behind until Sean Wray’s 3-pointer with 1:17 left in the first half.
“Came back and told my teammates, ‘Hey, we have been here before. We have to keep our heads up,’ “ said senior guard Xander Alston, who had a solid all-around effort with 18 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.
“We kept our composure and then we played great defense,” Davis added. “Built a big lead, but then started doing crazy stuff. Give them credit, they kept on fighting and they weren’t going to give it to us.”
For Monacan (9-4), Rasheed Daniels scored 11 of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to spark a late Chiefs comeback bid. Werts concluded his scholastic career in fine fashion, finishing with 13 rebounds, 12 points and three blocked shots.
Daniels was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer and converted all three free throws, pulling the Chiefs to within 54-52. A pair of baskets by Alston and a free throw from Micah Roberts gave the Cougars some valuable cushion.
Senior Aaron Brooks of Courtland was a cool performer under pressure, cashing in on 9 of 10 free throws in the second half and finishing with a game-high 22 points. He also had six assists. Robert Harvey also made his presence known and tallied eight points.
“It was pretty good,” said Carter, who regularly works against Alston in practice has played with him on the Virginia Supreme AAU team in Spotsylvania County. “The chemistry between us is a big deal. . . . I think the team has more of a bond [than previous teams]; we talk a lot; it’s like a brotherhood.”
A year ago, Courtland and Monacan clashed in the regional finals with the Cougars prevailing in overtime.
“Last year they were tall, so we tried to use our speed against their height. And at times we won and at times, they had the advantage,” Davis concluded.
Kurt Nicoll
540/374-5440