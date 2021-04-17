Region 4B football final: King George uses defense to defeat Monacan, claim region title

After Monacan’s Tyler Bartholomew came down with an interception on the ensuing possession and the Chiefs took over at King George’s 31-yard line with 8:42 remaining in the game, the Foxes forced a turnover on downs.

The unit added two more fourth-quarter stops, including the Chiefs’ last-gasp effort. Bitto sacked quarterback Tyler Hensley for an 11-yard loss after a low snap on third down from the Foxes’ 40 with 17 seconds remaining.

Hensley’s final pass of the game fell incomplete on fourth down setting off a wild King George celebration with their throng of fans that made the trip.

“It’s amazing, honestly, that we could do this,” Bitto said of the regional championship. “I don’t know what to say.”

Bitto’s dominating play said enough.

And when King George had the ball, Mutter and his playmakers did their part, as well.

Mutter completed 17 of 29 attempts for 198 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown strike to Chris Cox to tie the game at 14 with 4:10 to go in the first quarter.

The Chiefs struck back with Jefferson’s 4-yard scoring run with 1:51 to go before halftime.

But that was more than enough time for the Foxes to tie it.