Region 4B track meet: Cyclones' Doherty wins high jump

Eastern View's Kelly Doherty won the high jump at Tuesday's Region 4B indoor track meet at Louisa.

Doherty jumped 4-10, just edging Louisa's Chloe Fritz for the title. She also came in fifth in the triple jump (31-6.25).

The Cyclones' Hannah Werth was fifth in both the high jump (4-6) and long jump (15-5), Kyla Gee placed third in the shot put (33-7.5) and Julianna LaRosa came in fourth in the 500-meter dash (1:32.08).

The Eastern View girls finished seventh as a team with 33 points, while Hanover (123) came in first.

The Cyclone boys got a pair of second-place finishes from Ashton King in the 55 (6.57) and 300 (36.59) on the way to finishing ninth overall (20).

Patrick Henry (Ashland) won the boys team title with a total of 111 points.

Louisa’s Dezmajia Carter and Caroline’s Zadok Laryea each won two events. Carter claimed the long jump (16–5.25) and triple jump (35-6) and also placed second in the 55 (7.82), helping the host Lions finish second in the girls team standings. Laryea won the boys long (20–9.75) and triple jump (42–7).