Region 4B track meet: Cyclones' Doherty wins high jump

Eastern View's Kelly Doherty won the high jump at Tuesday's Region 4B indoor track meet at Louisa.
Doherty jumped 4-10, just edging Louisa's Chloe Fritz for the title. She also came in fifth in the triple jump (31-6.25).
The Cyclones' Hannah Werth was fifth in both the high jump (4-6) and long jump (15-5), Kyla Gee placed third in the shot put (33-7.5) and Julianna LaRosa came in fourth in the 500-meter dash (1:32.08).
The Eastern View girls finished seventh as a team with 33 points, while Hanover (123) came in first.
The Cyclone boys got a pair of second-place finishes from Ashton King in the 55 (6.57) and 300 (36.59) on the way to finishing ninth overall (20).
Patrick Henry (Ashland) won the boys team title with a total of 111 points.
Louisa’s Dezmajia Carter and Caroline’s Zadok Laryea each won two events. Carter claimed the long jump (16–5.25) and triple jump (35-6) and also placed second in the 55 (7.82), helping the host Lions finish second in the girls team standings. Laryea won the boys long (20–9.75) and triple jump (42–7).
Other local winners included Courtland’s Jackson Vollbrecht (boys shot put); Spotsylvania’s Jon Collins (boys high jump); Louisa’s Nicholas Emmert (boys 1,600) and Chloe Fritz (girls pole vault).
The Class 4 state meet will be held Monday at Liberty University in Lynchburg. All athletes who finished in the top three in their respective events have qualified for the meet, including Doherty, Gee and King.
GIRLS MEET
Team scores: 1. Hanover 123; 2. Louisa 102; 3. Monacan 64; 6. King George 45; 7. Eastern View 33; 8. Courtland 23; 9. Caroline 19; 12. Chancellor 8; 13. Orange 6; 14. Spotsylvania 1.
High jump: 1. Kelly Doherty (EV) 4–10; 2. Chloe Fritz (Lou) 4–10; 3. Arianna Colson (Org) 4–8; 4. Emma Filkoski (KG) 4–8; 5. Hannah Werth (EV) 4–6; 6. Madelyn Miller (Ct) 4–4.
Long jump: 1. Dezmajia Carter (Lou) 16–5.25; 3. Jaidyn Ferguson (Car) 15–5.75; 5. Werth (EV) 15–5; 6. Madison Chandler (Lou) 14–4.5.
Triple jump: 1. Carter (Lou) 35–6; 3. Ferguson (Car) 31–11.75; 5. Doherty (EV) 31–6.25.
Shot put: 1. Rachael Turner (Han) 37–1; 2. Alicia Woolfolk (Lou) 34–1; 3. Kyla Gee (EV) 33–7.5.
Pole vault: 1. Fritz (Lou) 8–6; 3. Alyssa Tonetti (KG) 8–0; 5. Riely Smith (Lou) 7–6.
55 meters: 1. Khia Holloway (Han) 7.57; 2. Carter (Lou) 7.82; 3. Ferguson (Car) 7.87.
55 hurdles: 1. Ziarre McNeill (Dinwiddie) 9.13; 4. Olivia Hurley (Lou) 9.70.
300: 1. Holloway (Han) 44.07; 2. Isabella Marulli (Chan) 44.90; 3. Miller (Ct) 45.02; 6. Katie Ward (KG) 45.68.
500: 1. Autum Just (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 1:29.41; 3. Maddox Pleasants (Lou) 1:31.46; 4. Julianna LaRosa (EV) 1:32.08; 6, Molly Watson (KG) 1:33.37.
1,000: 1. Abby Hughes (Mechanicsville) 3:23.05; 6. Delaney Holloran (Ct) 3:53.48.
1,600: 1. Alli Crytser (Han) 5:17.20; 6. Paige Stevens (Ct) 6:32.14.
3,200: 1. Crytser (Han) 11:15.88; 4. Kennedy Harris (Lou) 12:52.58.
800 relay: 1. Monacan 1:53.14; 3. Louisa 1:57.47; 5. King George 2:04.22.
1,600 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 4:38.11; 2. King George 4:42.06; 3. Louisa 4:49.74.
3,200 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 10:59.13; 2. King George 11:02.68; 5. Courtland 11:34.43.
BOYS MEET