Region 4C field hockey quarterfinal: 'Strong' Cyclones grind out 1-0 win over Western Albemarle

Schumacher attributed much of the Cyclones' dominance to the play of Hutchinson, Vivian Vesuna and Miller Haught.

“Vivian fought through some fatigue and really had a great game today,” Schumacher said. “I also think Mia and Miller played well up front for us.”

Eastern View has struggled to field a full roster at times this fall due to injuries, but Schumacher believes that adversity has made her squad even stronger.

“We had about seven people out at one point,” she said. “But the amazing thing about this team is we can put any kid into any position and they will play no matter where we put them. I think that mental toughness and versatility has really helped us.”

The Cyclones, who won the Class 4 state championship in 2019, can earn their fourth state tournament berth in five years with a win on Tuesday. That will be no easy task, as Chancellor has outscored its opponents by a combined 101-3 so far this season, which includes shutouts in 15 of its 17 games.

Three of those shutouts came at the expense of Eastern View: 4-0 on Sept. 17, 7-0 on Sept. 29 and 2-0 in last Thursday's Battlefield District semifinals.

"Last time we played [Chancellor], the girls came ready to play," Schumacher said. "They didn't score their second goal until very late in the game, so we were right there with them for the most part. I think that was a confidence booster for us. It will be a hard game, but I know the girls will do their best and leave everything on the field."