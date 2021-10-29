Region 4C field hockey quarterfinal: 'Strong' Cyclones grind out 1-0 win over Western Albemarle

Injuries and inconsistency plagued the Eastern View field hockey team for much of the regular season, resulting in a very uncharacteristic 7-7 record.
The postseason has arrived though, and the Cyclones are determined to flush those results and make another run at a state championship.
Eastern View started that run off with a narrow 1-0 victory over Western Albemarle in the opening round of the Region 4C tournament Thursday afternoon.
Jil Steffens scored what proved to be the game-winning goal off an assist from Mia Hutchinson with 10 minutes remaining in the third period, punching the Cyclones' ticket to the regional semifinals.
Fourth-seeded Eastern View (8-7) will travel to play top-seeded Chancellor (16-1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. with a spot in both the regional title game and the Class 4 state tournament on the line.
“Regardless of how the regular season went, I think we went into this game mentally strong,” Cyclones head coach Liz Schumacher said. “We got here a little early to get loose and go over some things, and I think the girls played strong.”
Eastern View dominated possession for much of the contest, often pinning the Warriors (8-8) on their own side of the field. The visitors from Crozet managed just one shot on goal in the first half.
Schumacher attributed much of the Cyclones' dominance to the play of Hutchinson, Vivian Vesuna and Miller Haught.
“Vivian fought through some fatigue and really had a great game today,” Schumacher said. “I also think Mia and Miller played well up front for us.”
Eastern View has struggled to field a full roster at times this fall due to injuries, but Schumacher believes that adversity has made her squad even stronger.
“We had about seven people out at one point,” she said. “But the amazing thing about this team is we can put any kid into any position and they will play no matter where we put them. I think that mental toughness and versatility has really helped us.”
The Cyclones, who won the Class 4 state championship in 2019, can earn their fourth state tournament berth in five years with a win on Tuesday. That will be no easy task, as Chancellor has outscored its opponents by a combined 101-3 so far this season, which includes shutouts in 15 of its 17 games.
Three of those shutouts came at the expense of Eastern View: 4-0 on Sept. 17, 7-0 on Sept. 29 and 2-0 in last Thursday's Battlefield District semifinals.
"Last time we played [Chancellor], the girls came ready to play," Schumacher said. "They didn't score their second goal until very late in the game, so we were right there with them for the most part. I think that was a confidence booster for us. It will be a hard game, but I know the girls will do their best and leave everything on the field."