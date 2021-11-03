Region 4C field hockey semifinal: Chancellor responds to outlast Eastern View

Kaitlyn Bestick doubled the Chargers’ lead early in the third period on an assist from fellow senior Ashley Coleman, but the Cyclones (8–8) refused to back down. They had come close to scoring before, most notably when Miller Haught drew Regan Bestick away from the goal on a 2-on-1 break midway through the third period, but couldn’t get a shot off.

It took the Cyclones more than three periods to earn a penalty corner, but when they did, Hutchinson beat Bestick on a sharp angle from the left side with 13:52 remaining.

“That gave us some momentum,” Eastern View coach Elizabeth Schumaker said. “After we scored, you could tell right away their excitement. Our girls today, they didn’t stop fighting—even after they scored their last goal. They left it all on the field.”

The senior-dominated Chargers were the Class 4 runner-up last season and are seeking their sixth state title under coach Jim Larkin, who wasn’t upset to see his team have to counteract an opponent’s best effort.

“[Eastern View] had some pretty good chances, and we had a ton of chances,” Larkin said. “It’s just a matter of finishing, and I think we did a pretty good job of that. I did like the response. ... It’s hard. When you have an almost two-week layoff, that edge can drop off a little bit. I think this will help us moving forward. We weren’t perfect, but we didn’t have to be.”