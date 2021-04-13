Region 4C field hockey semifinal: Defending state champion Cyclones stunned by Hornets

For the first time since 2016, the Eastern View field hockey team won't be a part of the Class 4 state tournament.
Ginger Oliver's goal snapped a 1-1 tie in the third quarter, and Cierra Hoffman's tally in the game's final minute lifted visiting Orange to a 3-1 victory in the Region 4C semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.
The result not only denied the Cyclones (8-3) an opportunity at their fourth consecutive trip to the state tourney, but the chance to repeat as state champions following their 2019 crown.
The Hornets (8-3) will host Chancellor, a 1-0 winner over top-seeded Courtland in Tuesday's other semifinal, in Thursday's regional title game.
"A lot of the times when we come out strong [to start the game], we get that momentum going and that helps us in the long run," Orange head coach Lauren Utz said. "We feel like when we score early, we're tough to beat."
The Hornets did just that Tuesday, as junior forward Riley Twyman slipped one past Eastern View senior goalkeeper Alanna Barrett to give her squad a quick 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the contest.
Though the Cyclones managed to knot things at 1-all when senior forward Abby Schadly found the back of the cage with 7:45 to go before intermission, Twyman's early salvo appeared to set the tone for the remainder of the afternoon.
"We never quite put our best foot forward," Eastern View head coach Elizabeth Schumacher said. "When they scored that first goal, it put us back on our heels right away."
Oliver's go-ahead score came off an assist from Twyman on a 16-yard hit with 8:47 left in the third period.
"Riley had a great ball inside," said Oliver, a senior forward. "I just saw their goalie [Barrett] was coming out [of the cage] a lot, so I knew if I just hit it and drove it in, it was going to go right past their defense."
The Cyclones had a pair of opportunities to draw even in the game's final minutes, both of which revolved around junior forward Mia Hutchinson, the team's leading scorer during the regular season.
On the first chance, Hutchinson was double-teamed and forced to pass the ball off, which led to Eastern View never getting a shot off.
The second time, Hutchinson was at the center of a potential odd-man rush near midfield. But Hornets' senior defender Myla Ritenour managed to get her stick on the ball, breaking it up before it could gain steam and setting up Hoffman's nail in the coffin with 41.4 seconds to play.
Like Oliver, Hoffman, a sophomore forward, owed her tally to Barrett coming out of the cage, which enabled her with a wide-open look.
"Kylee [Dabney] came up with the ball and the goalie [Barrett] was out [of the cage]," Hoffman said. "I just took my chance and took the shot."
Utz said that, while Orange will go back to the drawing board on Wednesday in preparation for Chancellor, Tuesday's victory represents a watershed moment for her players.
"In the past, our girls just kept saying, '[Eastern View] is so good, they won states last year,'" she recalled. "All I've been telling them is that this is a new year and this is a new season. All of that stuff from the past washes away. Eastern View is still a great team, but this is a new slate for everyone."
