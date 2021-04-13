Region 4C field hockey semifinal: Defending state champion Cyclones stunned by Hornets

"We never quite put our best foot forward," Eastern View head coach Elizabeth Schumacher said. "When they scored that first goal, it put us back on our heels right away."

Oliver's go-ahead score came off an assist from Twyman on a 16-yard hit with 8:47 left in the third period.

"Riley had a great ball inside," said Oliver, a senior forward. "I just saw their goalie [Barrett] was coming out [of the cage] a lot, so I knew if I just hit it and drove it in, it was going to go right past their defense."

The Cyclones had a pair of opportunities to draw even in the game's final minutes, both of which revolved around junior forward Mia Hutchinson, the team's leading scorer during the regular season.

On the first chance, Hutchinson was double-teamed and forced to pass the ball off, which led to Eastern View never getting a shot off.

The second time, Hutchinson was at the center of a potential odd-man rush near midfield. But Hornets' senior defender Myla Ritenour managed to get her stick on the ball, breaking it up before it could gain steam and setting up Hoffman's nail in the coffin with 41.4 seconds to play.