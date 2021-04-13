Region 4C field hockey semifinal: Newman lifts Chancellor past Courtland, into regional final

“Our focus is day-to-day, getting better with each game and practice,” he said. “Trying to improve from Day One. A lot of juniors, but a lot of new kids who have to take bigger roles.”

After falling to Chancellor 3-1 last Thursday, Courtland went on the attack early, but Chancellor’s defense rose to the occasion. Courtland had seven shots on goal in the first half but none in the second half, when the Chargers launched six of their 11 total shots.

The Cougars had three corners for the contest. Goal keeper Regan Bestick had four saves for the 6-3 Chargers.

“I think Regan is the best goalie in the state,” Larkin said. “She’s going to St. Joe’s [Pa.] to play lacrosse, but honestly I think she could play Division I field hockey if she wanted to. She closes on the ball and is just a great communicator. A good field general back there.”

Early in the third quarter, Regan Bestick, a junior, showed no hesitation leaving the goal cage to break up a fast-break attempt by Courtland’s Markhiah Coleman. Among the standouts for the Cougars (9-2) were Chloe Davis, goalie Kylie Watkins and defender Natalie Holt.