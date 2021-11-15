Several Blue Devils, Cyclones receive postseason honors

Several field hockey players from both Culpeper County and Eastern View recently received all-district and all-region recognition.

Eastern View's Mia Hutchinson and Culpeper's Emily Evans were both named to the all-Battlefield District first team. The Cyclones' Miller Haught, Vivian Vesuna, Bethany Eddo and Taylor Lafontaine and the Blue Devils' Joy Ramsey and Georgie Simpson all made the second team.

Culpeper's Faith Moore received honorable mention.

Hutchinson was also a first-team all-Region 4C selection, with Haught, Vesuna, Eddo and Lafontaine all landing on the second team.

The Blue Devils' Evans, Ramsey, Simpson, Megan Stockli and Sana Tewari were all second-team all-Region 3B picks.

The full all-district and all-region teams are below.

FIELD HOCKEY

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Player of the year: Kaitlyn Bestick (Chancellor)

Coach of the year: James Larkin (Chancellor)

FIRST TEAM