Several Blue Devils, Cyclones receive postseason honors

Several field hockey players from both Culpeper County and Eastern View recently received all-district and all-region recognition.
Eastern View's Mia Hutchinson and Culpeper's Emily Evans were both named to the all-Battlefield District first team. The Cyclones' Miller Haught, Vivian Vesuna, Bethany Eddo and Taylor Lafontaine and the Blue Devils' Joy Ramsey and Georgie Simpson all made the second team.
Culpeper's Faith Moore received honorable mention.
Hutchinson was also a first-team all-Region 4C selection, with Haught, Vesuna, Eddo and Lafontaine all landing on the second team.
The Blue Devils' Evans, Ramsey, Simpson, Megan Stockli and Sana Tewari were all second-team all-Region 3B picks.
The full all-district and all-region teams are below.
FIELD HOCKEY
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Player of the year: Kaitlyn Bestick (Chancellor)
Coach of the year: James Larkin (Chancellor)
FIRST TEAM
F—Ella Newman (Ch), Kelsey Reviello (James Monroe), Lindsay Loar (Ch), Grace Maynard (JM). MF—Caitlyn Bergmann (Ch), Celie Constantine (JM), Madison Shea (Courtland), Ashley Coleman (Ch). D—Kaitlyn Bestick (Ch), Izzy Gregory (Ch), Natalie Holt (Ct), Katie Boyd (JM). AL—Mia Hutchinson (Eastern View), Emily Evans (Culpeper), Ellie Byram (Ch). GK—Regan Bestick (Ch).
SECOND TEAM
F—Delaney Holloran (Ct), Ashley Shoffner (JM), Joy Ramsey (Cul), Miller Haught (EV). MF—Kelsie Ashwood (Ct), Maddie Tierney (JM), Mac Watkins (Ct), Madison Taylor (Caroline). D—Angelina Baldwin (JM), Vivian Vesuna (EV), Madison Watts (Ct), Georgie Simpson (Cul). AL—Sam Black (JM), Bethany Eddo (EV), Taylor Lafontaine (EV). GK—Kylie Watkins (Ct).
HONORABLE MENTION
F—Lili Smith (Car), Faith Moore (Cul), Kaylei Raymond (Car), Jessie Reese (King George). D—Keeley Williams (KG), Makailee McCarthy (Car), Hayley Smith (KG), Kayleigh Nelson (Spotsylvania), Taylor Coomer (Sp). GK—Alina Puentes (KG).
REGION 4C
Player of the year: Kaitlyn Bestick (Ch)
Coach of the year: James Larkin (Ch)
FIRST TEAM
F—Ella Newman (Ch), Lindsay Loar (Ch), Chloe Davis (Ct), Mia Hutchinson (EV). MF—Caitlyn Beregmann (Ch), Ashley Coleman (Ch), Madison Shea (Ct), Kelsie Ashwood (Ct). D—Kaitlyn Bestick (Ch), Izzy Gregory (Ch), Natalie Holt (Ct), Madison Watts (Ct). AL—Ellie Byram (Ch), Kylee Dabney (Orange), Mac Watkins (Ct). GK—Regan Bestick (Ch).
SECOND TEAM
F—Delaney Holloran (Ct), Sophie Lanahan (Western Albemarle), Miller Haught (EV), Maggie Johnson (Or). MF—Anna Bourke (Or), Bethany Eddo (EV), Tess Ahrens (E.C. Glass), Mallory Greene (WA). D—Avery Morris (Or), Vivian Vesuna (EV), Taylor Lafontaine (EV), Eleanor Buchanan (WA). AL—Carroll Bedolla (Or), Sarah Cat Going (WA), Emma Elwell (ECG). GK—Kylie Watkins (Ct).
HONORABLE MENTION
F—Lydia Gillespie (Louisa). MF—Keeley Williams (KG), Kayleigh Nelson (Sp), Ali Downey (Lou). D—Taylor Coomer (Sp). GK—Katherine Parks (Or), Stelle Sexton (ECG), Alina Puentes (KG).
VOLLEYBALL
Eastern View's Ainsley Ayers and Culpeper's Jayla Ford each earned second-team all-Battlefield District honors.
The Cyclones' Miranda McCoy and Emma Comer and the Blue Devils' Ashley Lauritzen and Maddie Smith all received honorable mention.
The full all-district team is below.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Player of the year: Anna Anderson (Ch)
Co-coaches of the year: Casey Cornell (Ct) and Robert Walsh (Ch)
FIRST TEAM
Anna Anderson (Ch), Amanda Trapp (Ct), Brianna Ellis (KG), Rachel Margelos (Ch), Alison Newton (Sp), Claire Conway (Ct), Madison Carlisle (KG), Jordan Carter (JM). Libero—Hunter Wright (Ch).
SECOND TEAM
Kiyah Lewis (Ct), Ainsley Ayers (EV), Kendall Washington (Ch), Jayla Ford (Cul), Chloe Rose (Ct), Tegan Thompson (JM), Hannah Dildine (Sp), Rebecca Heim (KG). Libero—Abby Greenwood (KG).
HONORABLE MENTION
Holly Trout (Car), Ashley Lauritzen (Cul), Maddie Smith (Cul), Miranda McCoy (EV), Emma Comer (EV), Sydney Schrader (KG).