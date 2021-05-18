STEVE DeSHAZO: Oliver was "merciless" on the field, a "teddy bear" off it

Still, football was his passion. He’s the Chargers’ winningest head coach (116-88, including a state semifinal appearance in 2008). And the former undersized linebacker from Division III Emory & Henry College transmitted that passion to his charges (and his Chargers).

“I challenge anyone to convince me there’s a better defensive coordinator in the state of Virginia,” said Tony DeMarco, who coached with and under Oliver at Chancellor and later faced him as Riverbend’s head coach. “He would stop you from running the football, and if you couldn’t figure out how to beat him some other way, you were done.”

Courtland’s Hall faced Oliver annually for 15 seasons when the county rivals met. The Cougars’ Wing-T offense--which Hall ran as a player and now coaches--generally gave opponents fits with its misdirection, but Oliver seemed to have a personal Rosetta Stone to solve its mystery.

“I would stay up way more hours the week of the Chancellor game than for anybody else,” Hall said, “making sure that from an execution standpoint, everything was exactly right--and even trying to throw in a wrinkle to fool him.”

But in the off-season, Hall and Oliver would meet as friends. Oliver reminded Hall of his mentor, hall of fame coach Ken Brown, despite their differing personalities.