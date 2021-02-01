Streaming video, play by play announcers give high school fans a glimpse of what they're missing

Fought puts in the legwork typical of a college or pro announcer, attending practices and building a rapport with Chargers players and coaches. It shows in a polished gameday product.

“I like to hear him talk about Shane’s previous game or how, for a 5–10 guy, he can really jump,” Batten said. “Like, he’s really that short and he can dunk.”

Other schools have followed suit. James Monroe tabbed former boys and girls basketball coach Julian Bumbrey to call Yellow Jackets’ games, while longtime TV/radio announcers Mike Neville (play-by-play) and David Robinson (color) volunteered to rotate contests across Spotsylvania County.

Fought said the empty gym hasn’t altered his approach on the microphonr much, though he does find himself missing the sonic energy accompanying a dunk or clutch 3-pointer.

“I can’t really amp up too much on the emotional side when there are great plays, because there’s not the crowd noise that compliments that kind of call,” he said.

Schools don’t make much (if any) profit from the streaming games on the NFHS Network. The endeavor is more about providing an experience to parents and fans during an unprecedented moment in high school sports.