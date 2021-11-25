The Lancies 2021: A feasting of the best of area high school football

Ever eaten two Thanksgiving dinners? Yeah, me too.

Maybe the in-laws don’t play nicely, or someone insisted on hosting. So, as you should be easing into a tryptophan-induced stupor on the couch watching football, you’re unbuttoning your jeans and trekking across town to a second feast.

Unlike two Christmases, wherein multiple celebrations entail more presents, there’s no upside to two Thanksgivings. Maybe you attempt to treat it like a prix fixe: stuffing and cranberry sauce early, dark meat and mashe d potatoes for the nightcap. Or, maybe the second meal is relegated to lesser status as a dessert-only affair.

Intentions aside, though, you know you’re going to fill up at the first table and politely eat through the motions at the second. Before you know it, it’s 7 p.m. and you can feel your pulse in your toes and fingertips. (Should I see a doctor?).

Fortunately, our appetite for high school football has no such limitations. This will forever be remembered as the year of two seasons. After missing out entirely in 2020 due to COVID-19, we were treated to an abridged, seven-game campaign this spring.